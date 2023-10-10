October 10, 2023

A Missouri man breaks the Guinness World Record for longest pumpkin ride

Cheryl Riley October 10, 2023 4 min read

A Missouri man broke this year’s Guinness World Record for the longest pumpkin boat ride.

After nearly 11 hours on the Missouri River in his 1,208-pound pumpkin boat named Huckleberry, Steve Quinney of Lebanon emerged from his 38-mile trip up the river “cold and tired but happy with the result.”

He started his long, cold walk at 7:30 in the morning Kansas City, Kansas and reached Napoleon, Missouri At 6:18 p.m., Quinney told USA Today.

The Paddle KC Padding Club joined Queenie as well as six boats to make sure “we’re doing something very silly and very safe,” he said. The crew helped him monitor his speed to make sure he wasn’t paddling in the dark.

