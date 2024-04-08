TSMC will receive $6.6 billion to support chip manufacturing in the United States

The Biden administration will award up to $6.6 billion in grants to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, a leading maker of the most advanced microchips, in an effort to bring some of the latest semiconductor technology to the United States.

The funds, which come from the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act, will help support the construction of TSMC's first major U.S. hub, in Phoenix. US officials said on Sunday that the company has already committed to building two factories at the site and will use some of the grant money to build a third factory in Phoenix. TSMC will also increase its total investment in the United States to more than $65 billion, up from $40 billion.

Bringing the world's most advanced chip manufacturing to the United States has been a major goal of the Biden administration. TSMC announced that it will now produce 2-nanometer chips at the core, a significant step forward given that the United States does not currently produce any of the most advanced semiconductors.

Federal officials see this investment as vital to building a reliable domestic supply of semiconductors, the tiny chips that power everything from phones and supercomputers to cars and fighter planes. Although semiconductors were invented in the United States, production has largely shifted overseas in recent decades. Only about 10 percent of the world's chips are manufactured in the United States.