Walmart shoppers may be eligible for up to $500 from the class action settlement

(Newsnation) – some Walmart Shoppers who purchased weighted groceries or packaged fruit may be eligible for a cash payment from A Class action settlement With the retailer.

the Class actionFirst introduced in October 2022, Walmart shoppers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico who purchased certain meat and seafood sold by weight and select citrus sold in bulk bags allegedly paid more than the lowest advertised price in stores.

Walmart denied any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $45 million to settle the lawsuit.

Customers who believe they have been affected can submit claims for cash payments. Here's how to determine if you're eligible:

Who is eligible for cash payments?

Cash payments are available to anyone who has made a purchase Some weighted meats, seafood, and packaged citrus productsincluding oranges, grapefruit and tangerines, at Walmart in the U.S. and Puerto Rico from October 19, 2018 to January 19, 2024.

How do I apply for a settlement payment?

Consumers who believe they qualify should Submit a claim online or Download the form To print it and mail it to the address mentioned on the form.

The claim form directs consumers to provide contact information, provide descriptions of the types and quantity of items purchased, select a payment option, and provides an opportunity to upload receipts.

Consumers must file a claim by June 5. The final approval hearing is scheduled for June 12. Objections and other comments to the settlement can be submitted until May 22.

How much should I expect?

Payments will range in amount depending on each claim. It is possible to get some money even if you no longer have the purchase receipt.

Consumers without proof of purchase can receive between $10 and $25, depending on the number of eligible products they attest to purchasing during the settlement tier period.

Those with receipts or other documentation may receive 2% of the total cost of each product purchased – up to $500.

What will happen next?

Approved claimants will receive their payments electronically through Venmo, Zelle, ACH, or a virtual prepaid MasterCard. Paper checks can also be ordered for those who cannot receive payments electronically.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.