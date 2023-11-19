An Italian student suspected of murdering his ex-girlfriend has been arrested in Germany

L’Italile is keeping a close eye on this new affair Femicide Includes the future engineer, who seems rather uneventful. Filippo Turetta, a 22-year-old student from Padua, was found by police following a week-long manhunt by Italian authorities near Leipzig, Germany, his lawyer said.

Mr. Duretta and his ex-girlfriend and classmate, Giulia Cechettin, went missing last weekend.

On Saturday, Giulia Sechetin’s body was found in a valley near Parsis Lake, a hundred kilometers to the north. VeniceHe had stab wounds on his head and neck.

The manhunt made headlines in Italian newspapers this week as the victim was about to graduate from the University of Padua with a degree in biomedical engineering.

The head of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, said a day of mourning would be observed on the day of Mrs Cechettin’s funeral. He also wanted femicide to be taught in schools.

Since the beginning of the year, 102 murders have been recorded in Italy, including 82 by a family member or partner, according to the Interior Ministry.

20 minutes with AFP