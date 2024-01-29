January 30, 2024

An upside-down Japanese SLIM lunar lander wakes up on the moon's surface and takes new photos

Cheryl Riley January 29, 2024 5 min read

Ten days after making the first moon landing in Japan, the SLIM lunar lander suddenly woke up again after arriving upside down.

Mission operators with SLIM, or Lunar Mission Investigation Intelligent Lander, successfully made the first lunar landing for the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) on January 19. However, SLIM's solar panels were in the shade and the small lander quickly fell to the lunar surface. Silent when its batteries run out.

