Andrew Tate – Social Media Influencer, Former Reality TV Star

Controversial social media influencer and former reality TV star Andrew Tate was banned from Meta Facebook and Instagram on Friday.

Tate, 35, has been banned for violations of Meta’s policies on dangerous organizations and individuals, According to the BBC. Prior to his ban, Tate had over 4.7 million followers on his Instagram account, @cobratate.

Former kickboxing champion Discuss the ban With famous Twitch streamer Adin Ross.

Tate “I totally understand their position” He said. “It’s not a huge loss for me. It’s not something I use often.”

“I feel kinda relieved because the real world is a very beautiful place. The fewer things I have on my phone, the less I have to look at. I’m going to get in my supercar and go for a car ride.”

Twitch told Twitch Streamer that he doesn’t know why he’s been banned from Meta platforms. But he went on to say he had “good people on the case” and that he trusted “due process”.

Tate’s first rise to the spotlight came when he appeared as a contestant on the British version of “Big Brother” in 2016.

He was kicked out of the show after a video of him appeared attacking a woman. Tate’s position on the video is that it has been edited and a “complete lie trying to make me look bad”, Reported by BBC.

In 2017, at the height of the Harvey Weinstein allegations, Tate was suspended by Twitter for He says women should “take responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.

Tate Middle’s popularity has grown strange comments About the intelligence of women, saying that they are “intrinsically lazy,” and a strong proponent that men should have “power” over a woman when she is in a relationship.

Tate has a Youtube channel called “TateSpeech”. TateSpeech / YouTube

CBS News reported An account linked to Tate has been permanently banned from TikTok, as the company steps up efforts to remove videos of Tate’s hateful ideologies. His videos are uploaded by various accounts not directly associated with Tate, with #andrewtate having over 13 billion views on TikTok.

A company spokesperson said: “Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove offending accounts and videos, and pursue actions to strengthen our enforcement, including our disclosure forms, against this type of content.” CBS News.