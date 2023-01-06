Android swings + slot machines [Video]

Google returned to CES for the first time in several years. To highlight the many big software announcements, there is a huge Android booth for attendees to visit. Not everyone can attend CES in Las Vegas, but we made things a little easier by giving you a tour.

The space outside the Las Vegas Convention Center is home to Google for CES 2023, but it’s also definitely an Android medium. And most importantly, there is room for plenty of “Bugdroid” in all shapes and finishes.

Before opening the booth to the public, Google gave out selected media (incl 9to5Google) a chance to peek inside the Android booth dedicated to CES 2023. There were plenty of demos of features like improved group close sharing, Cross-device audio conversionto improve Android Auto redesignand even a brief smart home demo Thing Quick connection at work. If you have a Pixel Watch, you’ll soon be able to keep your phone unlocked as long as the wearable is nearby. This was displayed in a neat throwback “slide to unlock” setting.

The CES booth has plenty of room for some Google Assistant action as well as Fitbit’s deeper integration with the Pixel Watch and Pixel phone. It’s all wrapped up in typical Googley color schemes and a bit of Material You plus a Bugdroid-themed swing seat for lounging.

To top it all off, there was even a Fast Pair slot machine that dispenses gacha capsules filled with classic Google green candy. You don’t need to miss anything, check out our brief first-person tour of Google’s Android CES booth below:

