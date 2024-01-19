Angus Cloud is remembered at Sundance by the cast and crew of one of his last films





CNN

—



The cast and crew of “Freaky Tales” remember working with the late actor Angus Cloud In one of his last roles.

The “Euphoria” actor died at the age of 25 last July.

The new film will be shown this week at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck cast Cloud as Travis, a would-be thief in a neo-Nazi gang, after seeing him as Vizco in Euphoria.

“He cared a lot about this role,” Boden said Tell Hollywood Reporter. “Even in the more tense moments on set, he would bring this different energy and help break the tension. He ended up bringing a very specific Angus energy to this role. He completely transformed it from a role that could be very average and you don't think much about it into A role that has a very specific life.

“We felt really lucky to have him in the movie,” Bowden added.

“Freaky Tales” is set in Cloud's hometown of Oakland, and stars Jay Ellis and Pedro Pascal.

After the show in Park City, Ellis remembered the cloud work.

“We had a lot of fun between setups,” Ellis said. video It was shared on social media for the event. “There were meltdowns. We helped each other through meltdowns a few times. But it was great to see this cast come together.”

“Rest in peace Angus,” Ellis continued. “He gave a great performance and had a lot of fun with us.”