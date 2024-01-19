January 20, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Angus Cloud is remembered at Sundance by the cast and crew of one of his last films

Angus Cloud is remembered at Sundance by the cast and crew of one of his last films

Roxanne Bacchus January 19, 2024 2 min read

Danielle Venturelli/Getty Images

Angus Cloud in 2022.



CNN

The cast and crew of “Freaky Tales” remember working with the late actor Angus Cloud In one of his last roles.

The “Euphoria” actor died at the age of 25 last July.

The new film will be shown this week at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Co-directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck cast Cloud as Travis, a would-be thief in a neo-Nazi gang, after seeing him as Vizco in Euphoria.

“He cared a lot about this role,” Boden said Tell Hollywood Reporter. “Even in the more tense moments on set, he would bring this different energy and help break the tension. He ended up bringing a very specific Angus energy to this role. He completely transformed it from a role that could be very average and you don't think much about it into A role that has a very specific life.

“We felt really lucky to have him in the movie,” Bowden added.

“Freaky Tales” is set in Cloud's hometown of Oakland, and stars Jay Ellis and Pedro Pascal.

After the show in Park City, Ellis remembered the cloud work.

“We had a lot of fun between setups,” Ellis said. video It was shared on social media for the event. “There were meltdowns. We helped each other through meltdowns a few times. But it was great to see this cast come together.”

“Rest in peace Angus,” Ellis continued. “He gave a great performance and had a lot of fun with us.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

True Detective Season 4 viewers are making the same complaint about the new series Night Country

January 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Kanye West gets new 'titanium dentures'

January 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a prominent New York art dealer who was stabbed 18 times in Brazil

January 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Angus Cloud is remembered at Sundance by the cast and crew of one of his last films

January 19, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Milky Way: Manchester astronomers find a mysterious object

January 19, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Matt Carpenter signs deal with Cardinals

January 19, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

A Zamboni driver was fired for urinating in a drain and is suing the Red Wings

January 19, 2024 Len Houle