True Detective Season 4 viewers are making the same complaint about the new series Night Country

True Detective Viewers are making the same complaint after the HBO drama returns.

The anthology series returns with its fourth episode, titled True Detective: Night CountryWhich began on Sunday (January 14) with Jodie Foster and Callie Reese in the lead roles.

Reviews for the new season have been positive, despite the ill will, with many praising its central performance — going so far as to praise it as being as good as the highly acclaimed first season, which aired in 2014 and starred Matthew McConaughey and Woody. Harrelson.

There is one complaint that is levied against the show, however, and it relates to its opening titles – more specifically, the choice of song that plays over the credits.

So far, every season True Detective – including the satirical second outing – was praised for its title track. Season 1's “Far from Any Road” was by The Handsome Family, while Leonard Cohen's song “Nevermind” was taken from his 2014 record. Popular problemsIt was chosen as the opener for the second season.

In season three, which starred Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff, the opening music was Cassandra Wilson's cover of Son Hous' “Death Letter,” meaning season four has a lot to live up to.

Those who tune in to watch True Detective: Night Country I quickly realized that the song this time was Billie Eilish's “Bury a Friend” – and while it's not the quality of the song that makes people feel down, there is a question mark surrounding how the cut was made since it's been used in so many songs. Movies and other TV shows.

The song is taken from Eilish's 2019 debut record When we all fall asleep, where do we go?was recently shown in the trailer for Madame Web, Sony's Spider-Man spin-off starring Sidney Sweeney, which is scheduled to be released next month. Among other things, the song was also featured in a movie trailer Carnival row And Night swimming.

TV viewers can also hear the song with titles including the society, Dickinson And big mouthAnd also movies Kimmydirected by Steven Soderbergh and Singing 2.

One viewer wrote: “My only 'real' gripe is that they chose a Billie Eilish song for the theme. I love Eilish! It's a good song! But it's way too over the top for every single trailer/score. New songs, people. Please.”

Jodie Foster in True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Another added: “Billie Eilish for the new one True Detective The intro song is…. The choice was made…” with another viewer chiming in: “There are approximately 10 needle drops in the new True Detective They are all very boring and colorless but the worst of them all is the title sequence song, which is the same Billie Eilish song they used in Madame Web A tractor.”

True Detective Available to watch in the US on HBO and in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW.