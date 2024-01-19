Kanye West gets new 'titanium dentures'

The artist formerly known as Kanye West has a new metal look.

Ye's rep confirmed to TODAY.com that the performer had “titanium dentures” recently fitted by Dr. Thomas Connelly, a dentist in Beverly Hills, California.

A source close to Yi explained that the artist has already received a new metal “fixed dental prosthesis.”

The source added: “It is, as the name suggests, firm and permanent. This goes beyond veneers or grills.” “And his particular cultivation is completely different from anything that has been done before.”

In his posts Instagram Story On January 17, Yi shared a glimpse of his new metal teeth.

Ye shared this photo of his new teeth on his Instagram story on January 17, 2024. Kanye West/Instagram

The source said the implants are “experimental dentistry to say the least” and were designed “entirely by Yee with the assistance of medical and dental experts including Dr. Connelly.”

They were sure to clarify that the singer did not have his teeth removed.

A screenshot of Ye's Instagram story showing his new dental implants. Kanye West/Instagram

The source said the implants are made of titanium and other precious metals “including palladium and platinum in different places depending on the required properties of the different elements.”

In another post to his Instagram Story, Yee compared his new look to James Bond character Jaws, who appeared in The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker and was played by Richard Kiel.

The total cost of installation is rumored to be around $850,000.

I have previously had elaborate dental work done. And in 2010 he appeared On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” He told the host that he replaced his entire lower row of teeth with diamond and gold implants.

Recommended

“I thought diamonds were cooler,” he told DeGeneres as the audience laughed. A close-up of Ye's dentistry in the clip appears to show that the rapper's teeth are still intact beneath the diamond and gold facade.

“I always cleaned my jewelry with toothpaste anyway until things worked,” he said with a laugh, adding that he has to go to the dentist “all the time just to maintain it.”

“I mean, it's just certain things rock stars are supposed to do, you know?” He said.

“Oh, I didn't realize that,” DeGeneres replied.

In 2022, Ye was temporarily suspended from Twitter and Instagram for making anti-Semitic posts. The artist has finally returned to the platforms, and recently uploaded photos of his famous wife, Bianca Censori. Meanwhile, Yee has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.