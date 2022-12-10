Elton John Quits Twitter Over Misinformation And Elon Musk Responds – Deadline

massive medium Farewell tripMr Elton John I took the time to say another goodbye this morning.

I decided not to use it In light of a recent policy change that will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked,” John wrote on Twitter.

The platform has been at the center of a number of controversies recently, most notably anti-Semitic posts on the platform before Kanye West And the Kyrie Irvingwhich was Condemned by the ADLAnd the Ari EmmanuelLebron James W Many others.

Then, less than two weeks ago, Twitter announced that it would no longer apply Anti-disinformation policy About the covid pandemic.

“As of November 23, 2022, Twitter will no longer enforce its COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a note on Twitter’s transparency pages read.

There was also Musk’s false and anti-Semitic tweetswhich also drew widespread rebuke.

John, who has long been outspoken in his opposition to hate speech and who for 20 years has campaigned to end the AIDS epidemic through the Elton John AIDS Foundation, added a personal note.

“All my life I have tried to use music to bring people together. However, it saddens me to see how disinformation is now being used to divide our world,” he wrote.

Twitter owner Elon Musk He was among those who responded to the musician.

“I love your music. I hope you come back,” Musk wrote. “Is there any misinformation in particular that concerns you?”

Other high-profile bold names and organizations that have stopped publishing on the service or left altogether include Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Jamila Jamil, Trent Reznor, Gigi Hadid, Toni Braxton, Thea Leoni, Jack White, Liz Phair, Stephen FryAlex Winter, Ken Olin W playbill magazine.