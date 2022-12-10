How to stream “Emancipation” for free – Billboard

All featured products and services are independently selected by our editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Will Smith wants to make sure that anyone with access to the internet can broadcast his passion project, ReleaseFree + Apple TV.

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua The harrowing journey of freedom About a black man who escaped from slavery in Louisiana, it premiered on the streaming platform on Friday (December 9).

“I read a lot of comments and see a lot of people saying they don’t have an Apple TV+,” Smith said in an Instagram video posted Thursday. “This is not acceptable to me.”

The 54-year-old actor reached out to Apple and secured a streaming deal for new and returning subscribers to watch the movie for free.

Release Inspired by the true story of “Peter,” it became famous from a series of photographs taken by Union Army medical examiners in 1863. One of the images, “The Scourged Back,” captures the brutality and brutality of slavery as Peter—whose real name is Gordon—backs up riddled with bruises from the brutal beatings of his slave masters.

Pictures posted at Harper’s Weekly on July 4, 1863, and is said to have helped catalyze the abolitionist movement.

Ben Foster, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Charmaine Bengoa, Imani Pullom, Michael Lowe, Gilbert Auer and Aaron Clifton Morris also star in the film written by William N. Collage.

Producers include Smith, John Moon, Joy McFarland, and Todd Black. Chris Brigham, Fuqua, James Lasseter, Heather Washington, Cliff Roberts, Glenn Basner and Scott Greenberg serve as executive producers.

Release The movie debuted on December 2. Read on for details on how to stream the movie for free.

How to watch “Emancipation” for free on Apple TV+

For now, new and returning customers can enjoy a free trial of Apple TV+ for the first week. This means that you can broadcast Release and anything else on the platform without paying anything up front. To redeem Smith’s offer, visit apple.co/willgift.

Apple TV+ costs $6.99 per month after the free trial ends, but there are multiple ways to save on your airtime bill and extend your free trial for up to a year.

For starters, subscribers can get Apple TV+, included for free for three months when they buy an eligible Apple device or save with Apple Onewhich bundles Apple TV+ with up to five other services at one discounted price.

T-Mobile Sprint is offering a free year of Apple TV+ with select wireless plans best buy It has a deal offering three months of free Apple TV+ service.

Enjoy watching Apple Originals like Ted LassoAnd the morning showAnd the to cutAnd the Carpoly Karaoke: The SeriesAnd the Jon Stewart problemAnd the Bad sistersAnd the Adjacent shrinkAnd the PachinkoAnd the central ParkAnd the They call me Magic And the The greatest drink everalong with holiday releases such as Lusty And the Charlie Brown’s birthday And much more on Apple TV+.

Watch the Release Trailer below.