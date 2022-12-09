Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film | Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is preparing to make her feature directorial debut with a new movie for Searchlight Pictures.

The award-winning singer-songwriter wrote an original script, the details of which are unknown. Swift previously directed videos for All Too Well and The Man, winning MTV VMAs for both. All is well: the short film is also up for next year’s Oscar for Best Short Film.

“Taylor is an artist and storyteller who is ahead of his generation. It is a real pleasure and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting creative journey,” said David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield, presidents of Searchlight, the company behind films such as Nomadland, Black Swan and Slumdog Millionaire. And the new.

During Discussion At this year’s Toronto Film Festival, Swift expressed his interest in moving into filmmaking. “I like to keep taking small steps forward,” she said. “And I think I’m in a place right now where the next step is not a small step. He’s going to be committed to making a movie. And I feel like I’d absolutely love the right opportunity to get up because I absolutely adore telling stories in that way.”

Swift also said that she wanted to tell “human stories about human feelings” and could see herself going to a “more comedic and irreverent place”.

As an actor, Swift recently appeared in David O Russell’s Amsterdam, and has also starred in Cats, Valentine’s Day, and The Giver.

Next year will also see Swift embark on a tour, her first all-court tour since 2018. It is expected to be the highest-grossing US tour of all time.

Following recent releases The Menu, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Empire of Light, other upcoming Searchlight films include two Yorgos Lanthimos films, both starring Emma Stone, and Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Being Mortal.