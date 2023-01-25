Anthony Davis (foot) prepares to join the Lakers on Wednesday.

Los Angeles – Lakers star big man Anthony Davis He will return to the lineup on Wednesday against the visiting San Antonio Spurs, sources in La Liga told ESPN, barring any setback during the pre-game build-up.

Sources said Davies will be subject to a 20- to 24-minute restriction, relieving a foot injury that expected some medical personnel to have an eight- to 10-week recovery period. He had suffered 5 1/2 weeks ago from a broken bone in his spine and a stress reaction in his right foot.

The Lakers went 10-10 in the absence of Davis, after falling to the Los Angeles Clippers 133-115 on Tuesday.

“I wasn’t expecting anything but to go out and compete” LeBron James he said after the Clippers game when asked how the Lakers would fare without Davis. “It wasn’t like, ‘Okay, AD’s out, what can we do?'” “You just go out and play the game and see what happens.”

Davis averaged 27.4 points this season prior to the injury, while also recording career-bests in rebounds (12.1 per game) and field goal percentage (59.4%), along with an average of 2.1 blocks.

Lakers coach Darvin Hamm pulled his starting players with 5:07 remaining in the fourth quarter on Tuesday, essentially conceding the loss with his team trailing 121-103.

It would have been a preemptive move to save their legs to join Davies in the squad on Wednesday against Tottenham.

“I made an executive decision to pull the plug,” Hamm explained. “Knowing we have a game to play tomorrow, we have to give ourselves the best possible chance of winning.”

Roy Hashimuraacquired in Monday’s deal, will also be available to play against Tottenham, according to Hamm.