Anthony Davis leads Lakers to victory after reassuring Darvin Hamm, ‘You’ve got your back’

LOS ANGELES – Feeling the pressure of a 2-10 start in his tenure as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, Darvin Hamm received some words of reassurance from the big All-Star man Anthony Davis Heading to Sunday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Had a good conversation with [Davis] After our last game, our last loss,” Hamm said after the Lakers’ 116-103 win over the Nets that cut short a five-game losing streak. And he just said, “You’ve got your back supported, Coach.” And that was huge for me being a coach for the first time and having a player of that size just constantly trying and doing whatever you ask of him.”

Davis was keeping Hamm’s back—and had a Brooklyn number, filling the stats list with the highest level of the season in both points (37) and rebounds (18).

Davis, who was already enjoying his rebound season after missing more than half of the Lakers’ games over the past two seasons due to injuries, lost in the second half through several losses recently.

Before Sunday’s contest, Hamm said Davis will have to address the lack of touches himself.

“He’s just asking for the ball,” Hamm said. “It starts with that.”

2 related

It already started before the Davis game. Davis, a fan of the Green Bay Packers, said he was excited to see the Green Bay upset the Dallas Cowboys.

“I was watching the Packers match before… and Aaron Rodgers threw a mile to Allen LazardHe ran for 40 yards. and started [screaming] “And flexibility and all that, and I had some motivation before the game. Just trying to control. Be dominant. Knowing we had to get that win, knowing that a lot of guys – especially with them,” said Davis. [LeBron James] Outside – a lot of guys are counting on me to try and get the job done.”

Davis went 15-for-25 from the field—with 23 of his attempts inside the paint—and 7-for-7 from the free throw line.

“I was trying to get to the paint and score inside, knowing they had a limited ability to block,” Davis said. “When setting the screen, our guards attack the cliffs and attack [Nic] Claxton or [Markieff] Morris Then put it on the edge. I missed them, and then I have a goalkeeper, so I have a chance to get a chance to bounce back offensively and get a score there.”

Davis had more offensive rebounds individually (10) than the Nets (eight).

“AD played like a monster tonight,” Patrick Beverly He said. “Everyone played him.”

The Lakers hope to have everyone available for the first time all season in their next game against the Detroit Pistons at home on Friday.

James missed the last two tendencies with a strain in the left thigh, and Dennis Schroeder And the Thomas Bryant They haven’t made their season debut yet as they recover from thumb surgery.

Under a schedule, the Lakers will have four days off this week without a game to rest, rehab, and get ready for the cubes.

“We definitely wanted to win tonight,” Davis said. “It gives the players a chance to kind of take a few days off the game and reset and come back with the mindset that we’ve got it [wins] in a row.”