NFL Week 10 scores: Tom Brady’s Buccaneers earned an “A-” for victory in Germany; Vikings earn an ‘A-‘ for hitting the bills

The pirate They may want to see if they can move all of their games to Germany.

With the team in an offensive rut, the trip to Munich seemed to fix almost everything as Tampa Bay edged Seattle 21-16 in what was the first NFL regular season game ever played in Germany.

After struggling for most of the past seven weeks, the Buccaneers have finally caught fire on the offensive side of the ball: They have their longest run of the season (29 yards), their longest run of the season (31 yards) and Tom Brady actually looked like Tom Brady.

Although Brady threw an interception late in the game, he nearly hit every other throw as he completed 22 of 29 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns, marking only the second time this year that multiple throws have been made. drop in game.

Brady’s first TD pass was big: On the third and tenth in the second quarter, the Buccaneers stared at the possibility of a field goal attempt, but then Brady found Julio Jones for the 31-yard TD.

That touchdown gave the Buccaneers an early 7-0 lead and they never looked back. If you’re wondering how bad Tampa Bay’s offensive has been this season, just consider this: Jones’ score was the longest touchdown of the year for the Bucs. Before that play, the Buccaneers’ longest TD came in at just 28 yards. Jones finished three 53-yard catches on a day when three different receivers crossed the 50-yard mark.

If you want a taste of how accurate Brady is, here’s a 25-yard pass to Cady Otton in the third quarter.

Although Brady was huge, it wasn’t the only reason why Tampa Bay’s attack was so effective. A rushing pirate attack finally appeared and helped Tampa Bay dominate the game.

Entering Week 10, the Bucs were on track to be the worst defensive team in NFL history, averaging only 60.7 yards per game over the first nine weeks. In Germany, they had more than 2.5 times that total with 161 yards high on the season.

Rashad White, who has not rushed for more than 27 yards in a game this season, shocked everyone with a 105-yard performance. The rookie even had one of the game’s most exciting runs when Quander Diggs was heavily armed outside the stadium at 29 yards, which was the longest game of the season for the Buccaneers.

White also froze the game with 34 yards streaming on the game’s seal drive in Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers didn’t look like one of the best teams in NFC for the first 10 weeks, but they still have Brady and they still have a talented roster. With their victory over the first-place team in the NFC West, the Buccaneers proved that they could be a dangerous team in the long run. In 2020, the Bucs had five losses before eventually winning the Super Bowl and with Sunday’s win in Germany moving them to 5-5, that’s exactly what they’re headed for this year.

Well, let’s go over the scores for each game starting from week 10. If you’re looking to dig deeper into a game leopardswin over hawks played on Thursday, Make sure to click here.

Tampa Bay 21-16 over Seattle in Germany

Seahawks-Buccaneers Score by John Breech (Love grades? Hate grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Minnesota 33-30 over Buffalo (overtime)

Vikings-Bills Score by John Breech (Do you love grades? Hate grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Detroit 31-30 over Chicago

Lions-Bears Score by John Breech (Do you love grades? Hate grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Kansas City 27-17 over Jacksonville

Jaguars-Chiefs Score by John Breech (Do you love grades? Hate grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

Miami 39-17 over Cleveland

Browns-Dolphins Score by John Breech (Do you love grades? Hate grades? Let him know on Twitter.)

New York giants 24-16 over Houston

Degrees Texans-Giants by John Breech (Do you love degrees? Hate degrees? Let him know on Twitter.)

Pittsburgh 10-20 over New Orleans

Saints-Steelers Degrees by Bryan DeArdo (Do you love degrees? Hate degrees? Let him know on Twitter.)

TN 17-10 over Denver

Jordan Dajani’s Broncos-Titans Score (Love grades? Hate grades? Let him know on Twitter.)