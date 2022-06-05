Apple B&H Photo distributor lists “M2 Mac mini” and “Mac mini tower” before WWDC

Apple-certified retailer B&H Photo sparked some speculation this morning about new hardware we might see at WWDC’s Apple Keynote on Monday, along with the usual iOS 16, macOS 13 and other software releases.

Vendor has set up placeholder product pages for Not yet released M2 Mac mini (The M1 Mac mini debuted in October 2020) and looks brand new”mac mini towerWhich may be a reference to the new Apple Silicon Mac Pro…

Of course, this could all be a big hoax. Website listings on Apple Authorized Resellers are often unreliable indicators. In general, Apple does not share details about its advertising with third-party partners until after the event ends. In the past, retailers Create placeholder pages For all kinds of Apple products that never came true.

However, many people are expecting Apple to launch the next phase of Apple silicon on Monday, with the launch of the M2 chip.

This will likely be seen on the inside as the chip powering the new generation MacBook Air, which will also have a redesigned enclosure and some new color options. But something like a spec mini Mac mini isn’t a huge leap. The M2 chip is expected to have additional GPU cores compared to the M1 chip, and uses the core CPU and GPU designs found in the iPhone 13’s A15 chip, which translates to a performance increase of approximately 10% and significant improvements in power efficiency.

The list of Mac mini Tower products seems to indicate that the device is powered by the M1 Pro chip. This may be another indication that the information is fraudulent or simply misleading. There have already been some rumors before that Apple was preparing to update the Mac mini that has an M1 Pro chip inside, but who knows what the “tower” refers to.

What most people expect to see on Monday is the unveiling of a new Mac Pro. A sneak peek at the new device and some details about the technical specifications. In fact, Apple had already acknowledged the existence of the new Mac Pro at the end of its March event, sparking the excitement of ‘There’s only one more product left: the Mac Pro, but that’s for another dayThe Apple Silicon Mac Pro is not expected to go on sale until the end of the year.

WWDC kicks off Monday at 10 a.m. PT. Alongside the new Macs, expect to see Apple unveil major updates for all of its software platforms: iOS 16, macOS 13, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16.

WWDC 2022 is also Apple’s first in-person event since COVID, with media and press invited to watch keynote videos on campus in Apple Park. Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for complete coverage of all ads.

FTC: We use affiliate links to earn income. more.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: