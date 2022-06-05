The new MacBook Air may come with a long wait

Apple is preparing to unveil a new MacBook Air at its annual Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday, but even if it does, you might not be able to buy it right away. according to report from BloombergMark GormanHowever, the COVID-19 shutdown of Chinese factories that make MacBooks could mean limited availability of new devices or a longer release date.

China’s COVID-Free Policy It led to the temporary closure of factories that make Apple products, including Pegatron and Quanta. despite China is starting to relax Some restrictions on movement Initially returned in Marchsome Neighborhoods in Shanghai are still under lockdown.

Apple Analyzer Ming Chi Kuo expected Apple will ship six to seven million new MacBook Airs before the third quarter of this year if Quanta’s production capacity returns to pre-closing levels. He also thinks there may be more shipments of the new MacBook Air than the current 14 to 16-inch MacBook Pro — the new MacBook Air is set to be shipped by both Quanta and Foxconn, while the MacBook Pro is only shipped by Quanta. Apple currently has New MacBook Pro orders pending until late July Due to closures and partial shortages.

(2/2)

The forecast for H2-22 shipments for new MBAs is 6-7 million units if Quanta capacity in Shanghai can return to pre-closing level before Q3 22. Delivery should be for new MBA By two EMS (Quanta the 1st & Foxconn the 2nd) better than my current 14″/16″ MacBook Pro (shipped by Quanta only). – 郭明 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (mingchikuo) 5 June 2022

Both Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo agree that the upcoming MacBook Air won’t come in a wide range of colors. It will likely feature two standard options such as the current gray and silver, with the addition of two new colors, including navy blue and “champagne-like gold.” Gurman also believes the MacBook Air will come with a 13-inch display, two USB-C ports, MagSafe charging capabilities, and Touch ID. It’s not expected to come with a Touch Bar, maybe even It’s as classy as the MacBook Pro.

Regarding the new MacBook Pro, Gurman says Apple originally planned to release a “faster” 13-inch version of the device around the time the Air launched. However, this date has reportedly been pushed back due to the COVID-related lockdowns in China.

Introducing the new MacBook Air which It will likely come with an M1 . processorIt’s expected to be a big part of Apple’s fast-approaching WWDC event on Monday — and so is Apple’s mixed reality headset project, even if Apple doesn’t explicitly mention it. As Apple looks to override its existing hardware and associated software, WWDC is expected to have a stealth stream. Dominated by Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

As noted by Gurman and a report from The The New York TimesCamel To introduce new tools for developers That allows them to integrate mixed reality features into their apps ahead of the expected release of headphones in 2023. Gorman notes that Apple is working on adding AR and VR features to its own apps as well, potentially creating VR versions of FaceTime, Maps, Notes, and Calendar, A way to display your Mac’s screen through a headset.