(Photo credit: Sleepy Afternoon) But one of the ways Apple could at least justify the iPhone 14 Pro price hike, could be a new entry-level storage tier. According to some rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max will start with 256GB of storage instead of 128 GB. but, iPhone 14 Pro storage boost It was brought down in a report by Haitong International analyst Jeff Boo, who claims that Apple will keep the storage as it was with iPhone 13 Prowhich means sticking with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

(Image credit: Madmix) The camera upgrades are all well and good but one disturbing rumor swirling around them is How the iPhone 14 range will be more expensive than the iPhone 13 rangePro phones are set to go up by $100. But the market intelligence company TrendForce (Opens in a new tab) Expect the jump in price not to be too severe, with prices going up by $50 instead. This is supposed to be a way for Apple to be more cautious about pricing when global inflation is rising. We’re not sure how much to buy into that, but we’d prefer not to increase prices at all, especially if the standard iPhone 14 hasn’t changed much.

(Image credit: Sonny Dixon) As for the Apple Watch 8 itself, we don’t expect to see a bunch of major changes, but the Pro model has been introduced. Looking at some of the allegedly leaked case images, it looks like Apple Watch 8 Pro A highly rugged smartwatch will be able to withstand the elements and rigorous outdoor activities while still providing access to a range of watchOS 9 Features. This is likely thanks to the additional buttons and the titanium build by default.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide) Moving away from iPhones, we expect to see at least two new Apple Watch models on Wednesday. But there is also Apple Watch SE 2 that may appear. This will be a substitute for Apple Watch SEApple’s cheapest smartwatch, but it could be it Spell the end of the Apple Watch 3which looks like it will be killed this week.

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro/ConceptCreator) If you’re wondering if you should be ready to buy the iPhone 14 when it’s launched, or if you should wait 12 months and get the iPhone 15Then phone clerk Richard Brady chewed up the files iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15. See also Microsoft's notebook app graduates from Project Garage to fully supported app It looks like the iPhone 14 Pro will be the right phone. But if you use a file iPhone 13 ProYou might want to consider waiting because the 2023 iPhone could bring some major changes, like USB-C connectivity and a periscope camera.

(Image credit: Front Page Tech / Ian Zelbo) One of the latest rumors that surfaced before the Apple event concerns Battery Boost for iPhone 14 Pro لمجموعة. This is according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gorman, who writes in his book Power On Newsletter (Opens in a new tab) That “Furthermore, I’ve been told to expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to appear a bit larger overall and have slimmer bezels. They’ll have larger batteries as well.” The slimmer bezels are great, but the increased battery can help the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max win a spot on our site Best phone battery life List, to replace iPhone 13 Pro Max And the iPhone 13 Pro Straight.