Apple event rumors live blog – iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 leaked at the last minute

But one of the ways Apple could at least justify the iPhone 14 Pro price hike, could be a new entry-level storage tier. According to some rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max will start with 256GB of storage instead of 128 GB.
but, iPhone 14 Pro storage boost It was brought down in a report by Haitong International analyst Jeff Boo, who claims that Apple will keep the storage as it was with iPhone 13 Prowhich means sticking with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.
The camera upgrades are all well and good but one disturbing rumor swirling around them is How the iPhone 14 range will be more expensive than the iPhone 13 rangePro phones are set to go up by $100.
But the market intelligence company TrendForce (Opens in a new tab) Expect the jump in price not to be too severe, with prices going up by $50 instead. This is supposed to be a way for Apple to be more cautious about pricing when global inflation is rising. We’re not sure how much to buy into that, but we’d prefer not to increase prices at all, especially if the standard iPhone 14 hasn’t changed much.
just in! New rumor about iPhone 14 Pro. This time it’s a picture of what it’s purported to be iPhone 14 Pro case on iPhone 14 ProBecause the big lens is that the camera lenses in the next generation of iPhone could be significantly larger than those of current Pro phones.
What does this mean in practice? Larger lenses can let in more light and that can mean more details captured by phone cameras. with the iPhone 14 Pro is already tipped to have a 48MP main cameraletting in more light and enhancing low-light photography as well, can be seen at our highest level The best camera phone existing; Although we will need to put it through some tests before drawing any conclusions.
As for the Apple Watch 8 itself, we don’t expect to see a bunch of major changes, but the Pro model has been introduced.
Looking at some of the allegedly leaked case images, it looks like Apple Watch 8 Pro A highly rugged smartwatch will be able to withstand the elements and rigorous outdoor activities while still providing access to a range of watchOS 9 Features. This is likely thanks to the additional buttons and the titanium build by default.
Moving away from iPhones, we expect to see at least two new Apple Watch models on Wednesday. But there is also Apple Watch SE 2 that may appear.
This will be a substitute for Apple Watch SEApple’s cheapest smartwatch, but it could be it Spell the end of the Apple Watch 3which looks like it will be killed this week.
If you’re wondering if you should be ready to buy the iPhone 14 when it’s launched, or if you should wait 12 months and get the iPhone 15Then phone clerk Richard Brady chewed up the files iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15.
It looks like the iPhone 14 Pro will be the right phone. But if you use a file iPhone 13 ProYou might want to consider waiting because the 2023 iPhone could bring some major changes, like USB-C connectivity and a periscope camera.
one of the keys iPhone 14 Rumors say that the standard models will stick with the existing A15 processor, but the Pro models will get a new one A16 Bionic chip.
However, we have now heard a new variation on this subject – that the . file The A15 chip in iPhone 14 will be an improved version.
This is according to The Wall Street Journal (Opens in a new tab), citing “people familiar with the plans”. There’s no indication how to improve the A15 – but we think it will perform a bit higher than iPhone 13 Pro And the iPhone 13 Pro Maxwhich provided an additional GPU core compared to the A15 used in the base iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini.
We’ve heard a lot about the dual-slide approach. For example, Bloomberg’s Mark Gorman also nominated Regular iPhone 14s to stick to A15Pro models get an upgrade.
On the other hand, this would be a disappointment – Apple is always putting new chips inside new phones. But on the other hand, you can argue that A15 Bionic is so powerful that having it in an iPhone 14 wouldn’t be a bad thing In any case. And if the A15 version in use is more powerful than the iPhone 13 version, there’s less reason to worry about it.
One of the latest rumors that surfaced before the Apple event concerns Battery Boost for iPhone 14 Pro لمجموعة.
This is according to well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gorman, who writes in his book Power On Newsletter (Opens in a new tab) That “Furthermore, I’ve been told to expect the iPhone 14 Pro models to appear a bit larger overall and have slimmer bezels. They’ll have larger batteries as well.”
The slimmer bezels are great, but the increased battery can help the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro max win a spot on our site Best phone battery life List, to replace iPhone 13 Pro Max And the iPhone 13 Pro Straight.
Good morning and welcome to the Apple event rumors live blog. We’ll update this regularly over the next day leading up to the event itself, which is set to begin at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT tomorrow (September 7).
There’s certainly no shortage of last-minute leaks and speculation about the different devices set to launch tomorrow, so read on for our thoughts on each one.
