Apple is officially the first company in the world to be valued at $3 trillion

Apple became the first company in the world with an extension 3 trillion valuation On Friday (30 June). The company’s stock closed at $193.97 a share – good for a market cap of $3.05 trillion.

Apple’s achievement became official at the end of the trading day on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, six months after the company Topped off briefly The $3 trillion threshold during intraday trading on January 3.

The company’s share price has recently benefited from, as well as from, a broader recovery in the technology sector iPhone sales rebound And the excitement over the Apple Vision Pro Mixed reality headsetwhich will be released early next year.

There are not many trillion dollar companies

There are just six trillion-dollar companies – and five of them are technology companies. Apple is second only to computing giant Microsoft ($2.5 trillion), which was briefly the world’s largest The most valuable company In 2021 amid intense pressure on global supply chain. Microsoft was backed by its big cloud services business.

Next on the list is state-backed oil and gas company Saudi Aramco ($2 trillion), the only non-tech company to be worth more than $1 trillion. Saudi Aramco is followed by Alphabet ($1.5 trillion), e-commerce and cloud company Amazon ($1.3 trillion), and chip maker Nvidia ($1 trillion).

Nvidia is the newest entrant Trillion Dollar Cluband ride a wave of AI noise To achieve financial success. In May, the Santa Clara, California-based company’s market capitalization soared Almost 200 billion dollars in one day.

Apple’s June 30 milestone was the latest in a series: It was not only the first company to pass a $3 trillion valuation. It was also the first to pass $1 trillion in 2018 as well as the $2 trillion mark in 2020.

This article has been updated to reflect the performance of Apple stock at the end of the trading day on Friday (June 30).