“Running Twitter is hard” – Deadline

Joe Raedel/Getty Images/Michael Gonzalez

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, is examining the buzz Elon Musk caused on the social platform after putting “viewing limits” on tweets.

“Running Twitter is tough. I wouldn’t wish this pressure on anyone. I’m confident the team is doing the best they can given the constraints they face, which are enormous.” “It’s easy to criticize decisions from afar…and I’m guilty of it…but I know the point is to see Twitter flourish. It will.”

In a second tweet, he added, “And I hope they consider building on truly censorship-resistant open protocols like bitcoin and nostr to help ease that burden. Good for everyone, and essential to maintaining an open internet.”

See more And I hope they consider building on truly censorship-resistant open protocols like bitcoin and nostr to help ease that burden. Good for everyone, and essential to maintaining an open internet. – Jack (@jack) July 1, 2023

Twitter users have woken up to a complex platform where Musk has placed limits on the tweets users read each day. Musk said the limits were put in place to “address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.”

“Verified” users who pay a monthly subscription fee are allowed to read 6,000 posts per day, while “unverified” users will be restricted to 600 posts per day and new unverified users to 300 posts per day. Later in the day, Musk said the new limits would be 10k for verified users, 1k for unverified users and 500 for new users.

See more Now to 10k, 1k and 0.5k – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Musk later mocked users reaching their “view limit” by tweeting: “Ridiculous about reaching viewing limits for complaining about viewing limits.”

See more What a paradox in exceeding the viewing limits due to complaining about the viewing limits – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2023

Dorsey has become a popular topic as Musk sets new viewing boundaries. The former CEO of Twitter sits on the board of directors of Bluesky Social, a new social networking service that aims to compete with Twitter. It is currently in beta and users can only register if they have an invite code.

As many people expressed their frustration with Musk’s decisions, many users started looking for alternatives, including Bluesky.