Apple will announce new iPad models this week, which feature upgraded chips

via overchargingApple is set to announce new iPad updates this week, likely on Tuesday, October 17. 9to5Mac confirmed the report with our own sources.

The iPad Air, iPad mini, and base model iPad are expected to receive an update. These updates will likely include smaller spec updates rather than significant design changes.

The iPad Air and iPad mini are already scheduled for an update, so the timing makes sense. The October update will update the tablets with newer-generation Apple Silicon chips. The news will be announced via a press release.

The current generation iPad Air was released nearly three years ago, and is currently equipped with the M1 chip. The Supercharged report says that the iPad Air is expected to be bumped up to the M2 chipset.

The new iPad mini should feature the A16 Bionic chip, offering a slight improvement over the current A15 Bionic chip. A report earlier this week also indicated that the new iPad mini will feature a new display controller to mitigate the impact of the visible gel scrolling issue on current generation iPad minis while scrolling content.

The base model of the iPad was last updated a year ago, making it the latest in the range. The 10th generation model brought a new thin bezel design, new colors, and a Touch ID side button. It is currently powered by the A14 Bionic chip. It’s unclear exactly what the upcoming 11th generation model will be used for, but if the iPad mini is going to get the A16, it’s plausible that the base model iPad will get it as well.

The iPad Pro lineup will remain the same for now. It was last updated in October 2022, and the next-generation models are not expected to be ready until later next year. The next generation iPad Pro is expected to feature OLED displays for the first time.