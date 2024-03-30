Happy Saturday, people! When Apple launched Pneumatic signs In 2021, it was a big moment for item trackers. Tile still dominated the scene at the time, but thanks to Apple's Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip and its ability to tap into Apple's extensive Find My network, it quickly became the preferred choice of iPhone owners. They often went on sale for around $80 at the time, however, you can now get a four-pack at Amazon, WalmartAnd Best buy For $74.99 ($24), an all-time low.

In addition to their super-accurate tracking capabilities, which allow you to pinpoint their location even when you're not in their immediate vicinity, Apple's AirTags have a few other things going for them. The easy-to-use trackers have an IP67 rating — meaning they're dust-resistant and can withstand some immersion in water — and run on a single CR2032 coin cell battery, which, if we're honest, should be the case with all Bluetooth trackers at this point. . You can also share a single AirTag with up to five people thanks to iOS 17, letting you keep an eye on your home car keys, backpacks, and other shared items you'd rather not disappear into the ether.

Although we've seen the price of the Paperwhite drop lower before, the current promotional price isn't a bad deal for what you get. We consider the 11th-generation Paperwhite the better model for most readers, especially if you buy e-books mostly from Amazon and don't rely on Barnes & Noble, Kobo Bookstore, and other vendors. The 6.8-inch reading pad features a large 300p display, IPX8 water resistance, and adjustable front lighting that provides an enjoyable experience regardless of whether you're reading at night or during the day. Plus, it supports USB-C charging and a battery that can last a staggering 10 weeks on a single charge — that is, assuming you're OK with enabling Power Saving mode, which gets you longer battery life if you can. Wait a little longer for your Kindle to wake from sleep mode.

Updated March 30, 11:27 a.m. ET: A Woot deal has been added for the Nintendo Switch OLED that runs until the end of today, March 30th.

