April 2, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

April fool? The end of the world on Twitter Blue check it was not

Cheryl Riley April 2, 2023 2 min read

Without any weight behind the authentication token provided by the blue check mark, virtually any Twitter user can pay to impersonate a public person or company.

In the days leading up to the supposed Blue Check Saturday apocalypse, old accounts were checked from LeBron James to Monica Lewinsky He tweeted against the new policy.

Major news organizations, including the New York Times, Washington Post and CNN, announced this week that they would no longer pay employees to maintain blue check status. the The White House sent an email to the staff informing them that he will not be paying for Twitter Blue.

Twitter’s former vice president of global commerce and media, Nathan Hubbard, He tweeted on Friday that phasing out verification was a “risky” change in policy And that“,” If most Organo Gold blue checks stop tweeting in protest of being asked to pay to create content that lives on Twitter… Twitter dies.”

after previously tweet it “Social media for paid accounts will be the only social media that matters,” Musk was noticeably silent Saturday about the lack of a noticeable change to the app’s interface, only Retweet an ad First posted by Tesla Inc. account and An old photo of himself With the caption, “I’m after a day of no sugar.”

Twitter’s communications office could not be reached for comment.

And as of noon on April Fools’ Day, pre-checked blue checks remain.

