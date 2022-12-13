Argentina vs Croatia live match! Records, updates, how to watch, broadcast, video

The 2022 World Cup schedule is set and this tournament in Qatar is an exciting one where the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the world.
[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]
Japan, Australia and Morocco made it to the last 16 with several big shocks during the tournament, but only the Atlas Lions out of the trio survived the semi-finals. Germany, Denmark and Belgium were eliminated in the group stage.
in the quarter finals Croatia eliminated hot favorites Brazil on penalties To blow the championship wide open, while Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties in an epic encounter.
[ MORE: World Cup rosters for all 32 teams ]
Saw the other side of the arc Morocco stunned Portugal They will face France in the semi-finals afterwards Pleus beat England.
So yeah, the semi-finals and finals should be dynamite. Bring. He. She. on me.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
Below is the full schedule, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..
[ MORE: World Cup odds ]
World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live
- When: From November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
- Kick-off times in the knockout round: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. (both ET)
- Site: Qatar
- Spanish language TV channels: Telemundo, Universo, peacock
- flow In spanish: peacock (all matches 64)
Follow along with ProSoccerTalk For the latest news, results, stories and updates related to the 2022 World Cup, make sure to subscribe. NBC Sports on YouTube!
Group A | Group B | Group C | group d | Group E | Group F | Group G | group h | full tables
Semi-final schedule
Match 61 – Tuesday 13 December: Argentina vs Croatia (preview / live) – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Match 62 – Wednesday 14 December: France vs Morocco (preview / live) – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2:00 p.m
Determine the third position
Match 63 – Saturday 17 December: losers Match 61 with losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 pm.
ultimate
Match #64 – Sunday 18th December: Match 61 vs. Match 62 Winner – The iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 10am.
Quarterfinal results
Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Croatia 1-1 Brazil (Croatia won 4-2 on penalties) – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Match 57 – Friday 9 December: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties) The iconic Lusail Stadium
Match 60 – Saturday 10 December: Morocco 1-0 Portugal Al Thumama Stadium in Doha
Match 59 – Saturday 10 December: England 1-2 France Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Round of sixteen results
Match 49 – Saturday 3 December: Netherlands 3-1 USA Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Match 50 – Saturday 3 December: Argentina 2-1 Australia Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Match 52 – Sunday 4 December: France 3-1 Poland Al Thumama Stadium in Doha
Match 51 – Sunday 4 December: England 3-0 Senegal Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Match 53 – Monday 5 December: Japan 1-1 (post-match, 1-3 points) South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Brazil 4-1 South Korea Stadium 974, Doha
Match 55 – Tuesday 6 December: Morocco 0-0 (AET, 3-0 PKs) Spain – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Match 56 – Tuesday 6 December: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland The iconic Lusail Stadium
Group stage results
Group A
Summary / Highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor – 5 am
Summary / Highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Summary: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / Summary: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Group B
Summary / Summary: England 6-2 Iran Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: USA 1-1 Wales Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: England 0-0 USA Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: Wales 0-3 England Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: Iran 0-1 USA Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Group C
Summary / Highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary / Summary: Mexico 0-0 Poland Stadium 974, Doha
Summary / Summary: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary/Summary: Argentina 2-0 Mexico The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary / Highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina Stadium 974, Doha
Summary / Highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico The iconic Lusail Stadium
group d
Summary / Highlights: France 4-1 Australia South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Summary / Summary: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary / Highlights: France 2-1 Denmark Stadium 974, Doha
Summary / Highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Summary / Summary: Tunisia 1-0 France – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary / Highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Group E
Conclusion/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Summary/Highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor
Group F
Summary / Summary: Belgium 1-0 Canada Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary / Summary: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – 5 am
Summary / Summary: Belgium 0-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Summary / Highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan
Summary / Summary: Croatia 0-0 Belgium Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan
Summary/highlights on Canada 1-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor
Group G
Summary / Summary: Brazil 2-0 Serbia The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary / Summary: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Summary / Summary: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland – Stadium 974 Doha – 11 am
Summary / Summary: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia South Stadium in Al Wakrah
Summary / Summary: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary / Highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha
group h
Summary/Summary: Portugal 3-2 Ghana Stadium 974, Doha
Summary / highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary / Summary: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay The iconic Lusail Stadium
Summary/Highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary / Summary: South Korea 2-1 Portugal – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium
Summary / Summary: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay South Stadium in Al Wakrah
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
The Patriots aim to keep playoff hopes alive against the struggling Cardinals
Christian Vasquez Twins agrees to a three-year deal
Mike Leach is suffering from a heart attack, a terrible situation for the Mississippi State coach