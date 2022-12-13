Argentina vs Croatia live match! Records, updates, how to watch, broadcast, video

The 2022 World Cup schedule is set and this tournament in Qatar is an exciting one where the knockout rounds will capture the imagination of the world.

Japan, Australia and Morocco made it to the last 16 with several big shocks during the tournament, but only the Atlas Lions out of the trio survived the semi-finals. Germany, Denmark and Belgium were eliminated in the group stage.

in the quarter finals Croatia eliminated hot favorites Brazil on penalties To blow the championship wide open, while Argentina beat the Netherlands on penalties in an epic encounter.

Saw the other side of the arc Morocco stunned Portugal They will face France in the semi-finals afterwards Pleus beat England.

So yeah, the semi-finals and finals should be dynamite. Bring. He. She. on me.

Below is the full schedule, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: From November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

From November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Kick-off times in the knockout round: 10 a.m., 2 p.m. (both ET)

10 a.m., 2 p.m. (both ET) Site: Qatar

Qatar Spanish language TV channels: Telemundo, Universo, peacock

Telemundo, Universo, flow In spanish: peacock (all matches 64)

Semi-final schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday 13 December: Argentina vs Croatia (preview / live) – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday 14 December: France vs Morocco (preview / live) – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2:00 p.m

Determine the third position

Match 63 – Saturday 17 December: losers Match 61 with losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2 pm.

ultimate

Match #64 – Sunday 18th December: Match 61 vs. Match 62 Winner – The iconic Lusail Stadium, Lusail – 10am.

Quarterfinal results

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Croatia 1-1 Brazil (Croatia won 4-2 on penalties) – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Match 57 – Friday 9 December: Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (Argentina win 4-3 on penalties) The iconic Lusail Stadium

Match 60 – Saturday 10 December: Morocco 1-0 Portugal Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

Match 59 – Saturday 10 December: England 1-2 France Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Round of sixteen results

Match 49 – Saturday 3 December: Netherlands 3-1 USA Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Match 50 – Saturday 3 December: Argentina 2-1 Australia Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Match 52 – Sunday 4 December: France 3-1 Poland Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

Match 51 – Sunday 4 December: England 3-0 Senegal Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Match 53 – Monday 5 December: Japan 1-1 (post-match, 1-3 points) South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Brazil 4-1 South Korea Stadium 974, Doha

Match 55 – Tuesday 6 December: Morocco 0-0 (AET, 3-0 PKs) Spain – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Match 56 – Tuesday 6 December: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland The iconic Lusail Stadium

Group stage results

Group A

Summary / Highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor – 5 am

Summary / Highlights: Qatar 1-3 Senegal Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Summary: Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / Summary: Netherlands 2-0 Qatar Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Highlights: Ecuador 1-2 Senegal Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Group B

Summary / Summary: England 6-2 Iran Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: USA 1-1 Wales Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: England 0-0 USA Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Highlights: Wales 0-2 Iran Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: Wales 0-3 England Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: Iran 0-1 USA Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Group C

Summary / Highlights: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary / Summary: Mexico 0-0 Poland Stadium 974, Doha

Summary / Summary: Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary/Summary: Argentina 2-0 Mexico The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary / Highlights: Poland 0-2 Argentina Stadium 974, Doha

Summary / Highlights: Saudi Arabia 1-2 Mexico The iconic Lusail Stadium

group d

Summary / Highlights: France 4-1 Australia South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Summary / Summary: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary / Highlights: France 2-1 Denmark Stadium 974, Doha

Summary / Highlights: Tunisia 0-1 Australia South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Summary / Summary: Tunisia 1-0 France – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary / Highlights: Australia 1-0 Denmark South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Group E

Conclusion/highlights: Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Summary/Highlights: Germany 1-2 Japan Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: Spain 1-1 Germany Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Highlights: Japan 0-1 Costa Rica Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Highlights: Japan 2-1 Spain Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / highlights: Costa Rica 2-4 Germany Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor

Group F

Summary / Summary: Belgium 1-0 Canada Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary / Summary: Morocco 0-0 Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor – 5 am

Summary / Summary: Belgium 0-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Summary / Highlights: Croatia 4-1 Canada Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan

Summary / Summary: Croatia 0-0 Belgium Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium, Al-Rayyan

Summary/highlights on Canada 1-2 Morocco Al Thumama Stadium in Al Khor

Group G

Summary / Summary: Brazil 2-0 Serbia The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary / Summary: Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Summary / Summary: Brazil 1-0 Switzerland – Stadium 974 Doha – 11 am

Summary / Summary: Cameroon 3-3 Serbia South Stadium in Al Wakrah

Summary / Summary: Cameroon 1-0 Brazil The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary / Highlights: Serbia 2-3 Switzerland Stadium 974, Doha

group h

Summary/Summary: Portugal 3-2 Ghana Stadium 974, Doha

Summary / highlights: Uruguay 0-0 South Korea – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary / Summary: Portugal 2-0 Uruguay The iconic Lusail Stadium

Summary/Highlights: South Korea 2-3 Ghana – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary / Summary: South Korea 2-1 Portugal – Al-Rayyan Education City Stadium

Summary / Summary: Ghana 0-2 Uruguay South Stadium in Al Wakrah

