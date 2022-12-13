December 13, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The Patriots aim to keep playoff hopes alive against the struggling Cardinals

The Patriots aim to keep playoff hopes alive against the struggling Cardinals

Joy Love December 13, 2022 1 min read

It hasn’t been an easy road, but the New England Patriots find themselves in playoff contention with five games left in the regular season. New England has suffered several quarterback injuries and a rocky transition to a new offensive coordinator, but somehow sits at 6-6 going into Monday night’s game.

beating on Arizona Cardinals On Monday, the Patriots will go 7-6, tying the team at Los Angeles Chargerswhich currently occupies the last place in the AFC qualifiers, and New York JetsThose who are outside are looking.

Mac Jones And Ramondry Stephenson will be looking to take on a struggling Cardinals team. Arizona goes into Monday’s game on a two-game losing streak. The team struggled to find its footing all season, sitting at 4-8 on the year. Kyler Murray He again delivered solid numbers, though the Cardinals offense was not the juggernaut some had expected. back DeAndre Hopkins helped, as the team scored at least 21 points in five of six games since the star receiver’s return from suspension.

Can Jones and the Patriots survive AFC competition, or will the Cardinals play spoiler? Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest news, updates, injuries, and results as the Cardinals and Patriots go head-to-head on “Monday Night Football.”

See also  Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Wimbledon due to the Corona virus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Christian Vasquez Twins agrees to a three-year deal

December 13, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Mike Leach is suffering from a heart attack, a terrible situation for the Mississippi State coach

December 12, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers spoil Tom Brady’s home run with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

December 12, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

3 min read

BTS Jin star started military service at the dawn of a new era for the K-pop supergroup

December 13, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Researchers have found that flushing a toilet without a lid can make you sick

December 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

The Patriots aim to keep playoff hopes alive against the struggling Cardinals

December 13, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Binary Haze Interactive and Adglobe Announce Strategy RPG Redemption Reapers for PS4, Switch and PC

December 13, 2022 Len Houle