The Patriots aim to keep playoff hopes alive against the struggling Cardinals

It hasn’t been an easy road, but the New England Patriots find themselves in playoff contention with five games left in the regular season. New England has suffered several quarterback injuries and a rocky transition to a new offensive coordinator, but somehow sits at 6-6 going into Monday night’s game.

beating on Arizona Cardinals On Monday, the Patriots will go 7-6, tying the team at Los Angeles Chargerswhich currently occupies the last place in the AFC qualifiers, and New York JetsThose who are outside are looking.

Mac Jones And Ramondry Stephenson will be looking to take on a struggling Cardinals team. Arizona goes into Monday’s game on a two-game losing streak. The team struggled to find its footing all season, sitting at 4-8 on the year. Kyler Murray He again delivered solid numbers, though the Cardinals offense was not the juggernaut some had expected. back DeAndre Hopkins helped, as the team scored at least 21 points in five of six games since the star receiver’s return from suspension.

Can Jones and the Patriots survive AFC competition, or will the Cardinals play spoiler? Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we provide the latest news, updates, injuries, and results as the Cardinals and Patriots go head-to-head on “Monday Night Football.”