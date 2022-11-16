Artemis 1 on track for launch: how to watch live

You can watch the launch live above, starting at 12:30 AM. Live updates: 4pm – Cooler tanks have started and seem to be going well. It will take 6 hours to complete this process. 5pm – Rapid filling of liquid hydrogen in the core stage is underway. 5:30pm – Engine bleed completed with some leakage, but it’s within range and has been down since. 30 p.m. – Rapid filling of liquid hydrogen in the core stage complete. Now, there is a shift to “top mode” as the propellant is refilled. 7:30 p.m. — Crews work about an hour and 20 minutes ahead of schedule. They said it was a “very clean countdown so far.” Full coverage below: NASA held a conference call Monday night to discuss the upcoming Artemis 1 launch. The launch date was scheduled for November 14th, but NASA rescheduled the date to Wednesday November 16th, because of Nicole, and it is scheduled for 1:04 am on Wednesday with a two-hour launch window, and the flight will begin a series of Artemis missions with the goal of establishing a permanent base on the surface of The Moon will eventually lead to astronauts’ exploration of Mars. NASA leaders met Monday to discuss preparations for the next launch attempt, which they determined was still on track for Wednesday. Weather wasn’t the only thing that was delaying success. Its initial launch on August 29 was cancelled, mainly due to an engine cooling problem. On September 3, its second launch date, a hydrogen leak was discovered, pushing back the schedule even further. The spacecraft did not make it through Hurricane Nicole completely unscathed. Officials said some of the caulking in the Orion launch abort system became loose during the storm. Technicians are also working to replace the electrical connector. But NASA said the launch would not be hindered by Mosul. “We know we have excess in these other measurements, and we’re still OK to launch. And the team’s unanimous recommendation was, we’re in a good position to go forward and move forward with weather,” said Jeremy Parsons, deputy administrator at NASA. 80% for proper launch weather.” One popular launch-viewing site will be unavailable this time,” said NASA’s Melody Loffon. Jetty Park and Campground will be closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left from Hurricane Nicole and the park won’t be cleaned in time to launch.

NASA held a conference call Monday night to discuss the upcoming Artemis 1 launch.

The launch date was set for November 14, but NASA moved the date back to Wednesday, November 16, because of Nicole.

It is scheduled for 1:04 a.m. on Wednesday with a two-hour launch window.

The flight will begin a series of Artemis missions with the goal of establishing a permanent base on the moon that will eventually lead to astronauts’ exploration of Mars.

NASA leaders met Monday to discuss preparations for the next launch attempt, which they determined was still on track for Wednesday.

The weather wasn’t the only thing that was delaying success.

Its initial launch on August 29 was cancelled, mainly due to an engine cooling problem. On September 3, its second launch date, a hydrogen leak was discovered, pushing back the schedule even further.

The spacecraft did not make it through Hurricane Nicole completely unscathed.

Officials said some of the caulking in the Orion launch abort system became loose during the storm. Technicians are also working to replace the electrical connector. But NASA said the launch would not be hindered by Mosul.

“We know we have an excess of these other measurements, and we’re still OK to get going. The team’s unanimous recommendation was, we’re in a good position to go forward and start the countdown with these measurements,” said Jeremy Parsons, NASA deputy administrator.

As for the weather, there is still an 80% chance of favorable weather for the launch.

“Temperatures should be close to 70 degrees with winds from the south-southwest pretty steady 10 to 15 knots up to 200 feet,” NASA’s Melody Lofon said.

A popular location to watch the launch will not be available this time around.

Jetty Park and Campground will be closed. Crews are still cleaning up leftover debris from Hurricane Nicole and the park won’t be cleaned up in time for the launch.