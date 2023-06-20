Asia markets were mixed as China cut major lending rates

one hour ago

Port congestion has mostly returned to normal and disruption related to the Covid consumption boom is “definitely behind us”, said Parash Jain. Head of Transport Research at HSBC Asia Pacific.

“What we’re seeing right now is a massive destocking going on in the US,” Jin told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Tuesday.

US port import data is down about 20% year-over-year but, Jain said, “still holds together better” than in 2019. He added that normalization is happening in air freight as well.

Overall merchandise volume has returned to pre-Covid trends, Jin said.

– Audrey Wan