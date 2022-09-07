Asia Pacific markets are trading lower; China’s trade data in August missed expectations

The Japanese yen weakened further to 144.35, the weakest since mid-1998 – as the US dollar index strengthened, Reaching a new peak for 24 years against the Japanese currency.

The offshore Chinese yuan also weakened to 6.99, slightly approaching the 7 mark, after weaker-than-expected trade data.

The South Korean won has also weakened, surpassing the 1,380 level for the first time in more than 13 years.