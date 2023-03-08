Asia-Pacific Markets, Federal Reserve, Raising Interest Rates, Reserve Bank of Australia

CNBC Pro: It’s the stock picker market right now, strategists say — and they’ve outlined their top picks
Stocks have broadly rebounded from their 2022 lows this year, but veteran investor Nancy Tingler believes there are “still a lot of places” to find quality stocks with growing dividends and reliable dividend growth.
She says that investors should be careful about where they invest their money – a view echoed by many market professionals.
– Xavier Ong
Thailand may pause rate hikes in May: Citi
Citi analysts wrote in a daily note that Thailand may hold back interest rate increases in May.
He added that there is a possibility of a “split vote” among MPC members on March 29, and a “possible pause in rate hikes in May”.
Thailand The general inflation rate for February increased by 3.79%. On an annual basis, official data showed, it was less than a 4.18% increase according to analysts polled by Reuters.
Citi expects to continue raising interest rates by 25 basis points at its next meeting.
– Lee Ying Chan
Hong Kong shares fell in the first hour of trading, led by cyclical consumers
Hang Seng Index
Hong Kong Hang Seng Index They fell more than 2% in the first hour of trade, led by cyclical consumer, health care, basic materials and technology stocks.
Real estate stocks also experienced sharp losses, including Longfor Group Holdings which decreased by 4.59%, country park which fell 4.56%.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi fell more than 4% and netease shed more than 3%.
– Jihe Lee
Oil prices rise after OPEC says Russian oil production has found ‘new homes’
Oil prices traded slightly higher after the OPEC Secretary General confirmed that Russian oil production remains strong, with new export partners in the middle.
“Russian production has been resilient, and has managed to find new homes,” he said. Haitham Al-Ghais, Secretary General of OPEC, said, “It is not only China and India, I think it is Turkey as well.” said during the CERAWEEK conference Held by S&P Global.
Brent crude futures rose in the latest trading, by 0.23%, to $83.48 a barrel, while US Brent crude futures rose by 0.06%, to $77.63 a barrel.
– Lee Ying Chan
Shares of Singapore-based tech giant Sea rose after posting its first-ever profit
US-listed shares of the Singapore tech giant sea It jumped by 21.78% after announcing its first quarterly earnings in its history Latest earnings report Tuesday.
“Recent cost-cutting measures such as a salary freeze and headcount have given Sea shares some much-needed reprieve,” said Jonathan Wu, senior research analyst at Philip Securities.
The sea witnessed billions of dollars in losses in previous years.
The company generated positive net income of $422.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 from cost improvements, up from negative $616.3 million in the same period last year.
“The positive surprise in Q4 2022 earnings will provide continued upward momentum for the sea — especially with the path to profitability cleared slightly,” Wu said.
Sea Limited stock performance
China saw weaker imports despite rapid reopening: UPS
The Chinese economy has seen weaker imports despite its rapid reopening, said Wang Tao, head of China Economic Research at UBS, in a note.
It said in a note: “Despite rapid reopenings (sequentially) in the past two months, year-on-year domestic demand growth may have been relatively weak.
It added that the volume of imports of copper ore and iron ore both improved from December due to a pickup in construction activities.
“Our examinations of canals indicate that the resumption of work in the construction sector was slow in the first two weeks after the Chinese yuan holiday, but accelerated in the third and fourth weeks,” she said, noting that growth in crude oil imports also declined along with imports of information technology components and automobiles. products.
On Tuesday, China saw exports drop 6.8% in February in US dollar terms, and imports fell 10.2%.
– Jihe Lee
US plans to raise Covid testing requirements for travelers from China: NBC
A source familiar with the matter said the US plans to eliminate Covid testing requirements for travelers arriving from China NBC News.
The requirements, which applied regardless of nationality and vaccination status, began on January 5.
“Since the policy was implemented, we have evidence that cases, hospitalizations and deaths are declining [People Republic of China] “We’ve gathered better information about the surge,” the person told NBC, adding that the US will continue to monitor cases in China and around the world.
NBC reported that the Flyer-Based Genome Surveillance Program will remain in place, and will continue to monitor flights from China and regional transportation hubs.
– NBC News, Lee Ying Chan
Japan’s current account surplus decreased in January
Government data showed on Wednesday that Japan’s seasonally adjusted current account balance rose to 216.3 billion yen ($1.57 billion) in January.
The surplus in the balance saw a sharp decline from the December balance of 1.18 trillion yen and the November balance of 1.92 trillion yen.
the Japanese Yen It weakened slightly on Wednesday morning to 137.46 against the US dollar
– Jihe Lee
The RBA reiterates that it is closer to pausing rates
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe said in a speech on Wednesday that the central bank is close to reaching a point to stop further interest rate increases.
“With monetary policy now in constraining territory, we are closer to the point where it would be appropriate to halt interest rate increases to allow more time to assess the state of the economy,” he said, according to a transcript.
“At what point it would be appropriate to stop will be determined by the data and our assessment of the outlook,” Lowe said.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia chief economist Belinda Allen said in a note that the letter did not reflect Tuesday’s statement, which carried a less hawkish tone.
Allen added that the CBA expects the central bank to rise again before stalling to 3.85%. – Or hold rates at the next monetary policy meeting in April.
– Jihe Lee
The fundamental part of the yield curve has not inverted since 1981
The gap between the two-year Treasury yield and the 10-year Treasury note widened to 100 basis points during Tuesday’s trading. This difference has not stabilized at levels of this magnitude since September 22, 1981.
The two-year yield jumped to its highest since 2007 after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank may need to pick up the pace of interest rate hikes again.
The inversion of the yield curve is a half-century phenomenon that has accurately signaled future recessions.
– Yun Lee
Powell’s key remarks to the market
There were two major quotes in Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony regarding markets.
“The latest economic data came out stronger than expected, indicating that the final level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously expected,” Powell said in prepared remarks.
This means that the Fed may continue to rise for longer than the market expected. Many wanted the Fed to stop hiking soon.
“If the totality of the data suggests that a faster tightening is warranted, then we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes,” Powell said.
The recent Fed increase was only a quarter point as it slowed the pace. Powell is hinting here that the Fed may need to step up, which is a huge fear of the markets.
– John Milloy
Mita shares rise after news of new layoffs
meta He plans another round of layoffs that could affect thousands of workers as soon as this week, according to Bloomberg News a report Posted Monday evening.
The job cuts come after the company laid off 13% of its workforce in November as part of a major cost-cutting plan. CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously told investors that 2023 would be the company’s “year of efficiency.”
Meta shares rose 1.5% during pre-market trading Tuesday after the news.
– Hakyung Kim
