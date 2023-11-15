Asian markets jump on weak US CPI; Upbeat Chinese retail sales and industrial production

3 hours ago

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle companies listed in Hong Kong jumped in early afternoon trading.

BYD, Nio, Xpeng and Li Auto shares rose between 2.47% and 6.11%.

Markets in Asia generally rose after upbeat economic data from China. A weak inflation reading in the United States also raised hopes that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its interest rate hike cycle.

Xpeng is scheduled to report third-quarter results later today, with analysts expecting the electric car company to report revenue of CNY8.54 billion ($1.63 billion), according to LSEG estimates. It is also expected to post a quarterly net loss of CNY2.90 billion.

In the second quarter, the company reported a larger-than-expected loss on top of revenue of CNY 5.06 billion.

– Shreyashi Sanyal