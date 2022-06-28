June 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

At least 12 people were killed and hundreds injured in a gas leak in Jordan at the port of Aqaba

At least 12 people were killed and hundreds injured in a gas leak in Jordan at the port of Aqaba

Frank Tomlinson June 28, 2022 2 min read

A video taken by a nearby surveillance camera, published by the state-owned Al-Mamlaka channel, showed the container being moved by a crane before it fell, releasing a cloud of yellow gaseous material onto a ship and into the port. The video showed people fleeing after the container fell.

A spokesman for the Public Security Directorate said that a team of specialists in hazardous materials from the Jordanian Civil Defense were dispatched to the scene. The Jordanian Civil Defense said in a statement that the area had been quarantined.

Local scenes broadcast by Jordanian state television showed teams wearing protective suits at the scene of the accident.

According to the government, eight Jordanians were among the dead. She added that the remaining victims are of different nationalities.

Among the wounded are 45 individuals working with first responders for the Public Security Directorate, Civil Defense and the Gendarmerie, according to the country’s Public Security Directorate.

And the official Jordanian TV quoted the head of the Aqaba Health Directorate, Jamal Obeidat, as saying that the nearby hospitals treating the injured after the accident had reached their full capacity.

Obeidat said that field hospitals will spread and instruct Aqaba residents to close their windows and stay in their homes, according to Al-Mamlaka Channel.

Air evacuation planes have also been dispatched to assist with the evacuations.

Aqaba is a popular tourist resort located on the Red Sea. The accident alarmed many tourists, but Tourism Commissioner Nidal Al-Majali said in a statement that the impact of the gas diffusion is currently limited due to slow winds.

See also  What will risk the global economy if Russia invades Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Chlorine gas leak kills at least 10 and injures 251 in Jordan port

June 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Wordle 373 Jun 27 Hints – Struggling with Wordle today? THREE CLUES TO HELP FIND AN ANSWER | Games | entertainment

June 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Bullfighting collapses in Colombia, causing deaths and injuries

June 27, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

4 min read

Selena Gomez Reveals Her Legs In Season Two Of “Only Murders In The Building” premiere

June 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Two critical genes have been identified for plants that colonized the Earth 470 million years ago

June 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Should the Boston Celtics try to use the $17.1 million rolling player exception to bring back Kelly Olynik?

June 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

NieR: Automata Switch rumors appear online before the Nintendo Direct Mini

June 28, 2022 Len Houle