At least 12 people were killed and hundreds injured in a gas leak in Jordan at the port of Aqaba

A video taken by a nearby surveillance camera, published by the state-owned Al-Mamlaka channel, showed the container being moved by a crane before it fell, releasing a cloud of yellow gaseous material onto a ship and into the port. The video showed people fleeing after the container fell.

A spokesman for the Public Security Directorate said that a team of specialists in hazardous materials from the Jordanian Civil Defense were dispatched to the scene. The Jordanian Civil Defense said in a statement that the area had been quarantined.

Local scenes broadcast by Jordanian state television showed teams wearing protective suits at the scene of the accident.

According to the government, eight Jordanians were among the dead. She added that the remaining victims are of different nationalities.