December 13, 2022

At the end of the conference in Paris, almost 1 billion euros were pledged in donations

Macron wants to help Ukrainians “resist this winter”.

Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday underlined the international community’s willingness to help Ukrainians. “Resist this winter” In the face of active Russia “cowardly” And whose purpose “Plunge into darkness and cold”. “Russia, with its military weaknesses exposed, has chosen a cynical strategy aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure to bring Ukraine to its knees”He made the announcement at the opening of the Ukraine Aid Conference in Paris.

After conferences in Lugano, Warsaw and Berlin in recent months, the meeting will bring together 70 representatives of countries and international organizations, including several heads of government. “Practice-Practice”Mr. Macron explained.

He accused Moscow of acting “cowardly” for “Sow terror among the masses, try to break the rear without being able to hold the front”. “Russia openly admits that these strikes, aimed only at undermining the resistance of the Ukrainian people, constitute war crimes.” WHO “Will not go unpunished”, hammered the French head of state. Emmanuel Macron, often criticized for insisting on talks between Moscow and Kiev, has made it clear that he has returned to Ukraine. “To decide on the terms of a just and lasting peace”. He felt that “Ten Point Peace Plan” His Ukrainian counterpart is Volodymyr Zelensky “Together we will build a better foundation”.

But “The immediate emergency is to support the resilience of the Ukrainian people”He recalls, expecting international contributions “Up to the Challenge”. In 2023, he announced an additional 76.5 million euros in French aid to get through the winter. “Electricity and Energy Sector” Especially LED.

