April 21, 2022

Bad weather delays the Ax-1, forcing the Crew-4 to wait

Cheryl Riley April 21, 2022 3 min read

It’s something we’ve seen a lot this year as commercial flights and NASA have upped the launch cadence. All eyes are on Ax-1, the first entirely private mission to the International Space Station. Her release was postponed Wednesday afternoon due to the weather. Even with the flexible schedule at the Kennedy Space Center, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that will carry the Crew-4 into space conducted a steady morning test fire. Land off the coast of Florida, and this means that preparations at the International Space Station will also have to be delayed for Crew-4’s arrival and launch. NASA officials say they want a two-day gap between Ax-1’s return and Crew-4’s departure. “It’s all part of the safety requirement, and being able to make sure the right people are focused on the task ahead of them, what they need to take care of. There are different agencies involved. More than just SpaceX and NASA. You have the forces,” said Dale Ketcham, of Space Florida. FAA, Coast Guard.” Next to the Crew-4 Falcon 9 is NASA’s Artemis SLS missile. It has had tests in the past few weeks but will be returning to the massive Vehicle Assembly Building to correct refueling problems. It’s due next week, and in this Time, there are no exact details yet on the launch delay for Crew-4, which is currently scheduled to launch at 5:26 a.m. Saturday. In addition, SpaceX plans to launch the Falcon 9 Thursday shortly after 11 a.m., placing more of its StarLink satellites. in low Earth orbit.

