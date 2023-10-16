Baldur’s Gate 3 player ‘tricks’ Lady Char with a simple disguise

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player tricked Lady Shar using a simple but hilarious trick, leaving them with all the rewards of success, but all the repercussions of a failed quest.

Along with some great companions, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t abandon its gods and characters. Although they cannot see any of these divine beings, their presence is felt throughout the story, and none are as prominent as the Lady of the Night, the Lady of Loss, Char herself.

As the main god of Shadowheart, you are invited to participate in what is called Shar’s Gauntlet. An experience that allows Shadowheart to become a Dark Justiar. Naturally, this series of quests is very difficult and includes a difficult decision at the end. Depending on your choice, you will either gain Char’s favor or lose her forever. One player managed to completely confuse Char and get the worst of both worlds.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player fails Shar’s Gauntlet challenge by tricking Lady Shar

Larian Studios

Fairly unfortunate sharing The story is on Redditone user offered some advice on how to “trick Lady Shar”: “I arrived at the Shadowfell as Shadowheart after going through all of Shar’s difficult trials and obtaining the Spear. I made short work of Nightsong, watched the scene of the Last Light Inn’s dome collapsing, and got… All the goodness of Lady Shar.

Many players choose to eliminate Nightsong and receive the Shar rewards: “But immediately after I exit through the portal, there is a scene of Lady Shar cursing me for not completing my mission, me being marked as the enemy, and Shadowheart begging for forgiveness as we teleport out.”

This scene usually reminds us of not eliminating Nightsong and failing to complete the Gauntlet of Shar, which is somewhat confusing for the player, because they did exactly that.

Basically, they disguised themselves as a female elf and completed the Nightsong sequence, resulting in failure: “Apparently, if you do the entire Nightsong sequence disguised as someone else (a female elf in my case), even though you killed Nightsong, you’ll be done Updates the task as a failure! Although, you still have the upgraded Dark Justiciar items, is that cool?”

Naturally, the community found the story funny and fantastically true to the character, with one user explaining how this came true. Char is the youngest god there. Her being insulted that you had to hide yourself to do the job is valid.

It makes sense for Char to be upset when she finds out the player is in disguise to complete the challenge, but with the god being an expert at deception, many would expect her to find it somewhat convenient.