Why FFXIV’s newest feature makes it the perfect single-player MMO

The recently completed Duty Support feature in Final Fantasy XIV has made the game one of the best single-player MMO experiences on the market, allowing you to complete the story without having to constantly interact with other players.

MMORPGs can be some of the most difficult games for new players to get into. Whether it’s due to the many years of catching up to do, the sheer number of systems to get around, or the difficult difficulties players have to undergo, just jumping into the genre can seem like an overwhelming task for some.

Fortunately for Square Enix’s MMO Final Fantasy XIV, the game is designed for easy entry into the genre, taking players through the story first and then into the MMO afterward.

Patch 6.5 for Final Fantasy XIV marks the completion of the Duty Support System, a new feature that allows players to enter dungeons with other NPCs, avoiding the need for other players. This means that you can theoretically complete most of FFXIV’s story without having to interact with other users if you prefer.

Square Enix Duty support is available for Final Fantasy XIV and all four of its current expansions.

Of course, this feature is completely optional, and players can still queue with others to complete content together. But with Final Fantasy XIV focusing on delivering its imaginative and emotional story, players are still able to experience the game’s plot.

This is an ideal feature for players who may feel anxious when interacting with others online, or those who are learning the game and don’t feel confident enough to play with others yet.

Duty Support is also a great addition for lore fans, as the support NPCs you complete the dungeon with will comment on different aspects of the dungeon.

Square Enix Final Fantasy XIV’s quest support allows players to complete story dungeons using only NPCs.

Once the player has completed all of the dungeons for this expansion, they will unlock the Trust System, which allows you to replay dungeons with your favorite NPCs from the story, who will also have their own opinions to share.

Players can pick up Final Fantasy XIV through it Extended free trial, which includes the base game for A Realm Reborn and the expansions Heavensward and Stormblood. The trial version also allows players to choose 5 additional classes and has no restrictions on the number of hours of play.

