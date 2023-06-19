Become a Night Train Tester and travel for free this summer!

This summer, why not get paid to take a night train across Europe? UK luggage storage company Radical Storage is looking for an “Official Tester” for new overnight train routes.

Due to the high carbon footprint of air travel, traveling by train is becoming increasingly popular. The once neglected night trains are making a comeback with modern cars, comfortable sleeping berths and more attractive routes.

Proposed routes include: Brussels-Berlin, Hamburg-Stockholm, Stuttgart-Venice, Ljubljana-Rijeka, Zurich-Prague and Vienna-La Spezia. A new route connecting Brussels, Berlin, Rotterdam and Amsterdam was launched on 25 May 2023, and more routes are expected to be available from 2023 onwards.

Become a night train inspector

As a tester, it will be your job to travel these different routes, experience the new trains and share your experience. You should take photos and videos during the trip and evaluate the radical storage services you use throughout your trip.

Alternatively, Radical Storage will cover the cost of five overnight train journeys, one month’s Interrail subscription (7 journeys), one month of free storage for your luggage and a stipend of approximately €575.

How to apply?

If you are above 18 years of age and want to travel alone and want to try your luck, fill the online form on the Radical Storage website before July 5, 2023. Explain in 300 words or less why you should be selected for the night. Train Tester. A good English language is recommended.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to discover Europe while getting paid. Good luck to all applicants!