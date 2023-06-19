The government offers 85,000 euros to settle the islands cut off from the world

The Irish government is seeking to revitalize its small islands by offering grants to would-be owners.

A golden opportunity for those who love Ireland, its vast green expanses and its cliffs as far as the eye can see. In an effort to revive twenty nearly abandoned islands, the Irish government is offering grants to those who want to settle there, US media reports. CNN. Called “Our Living Islands,” the ten-year government program allocates 84,000 euros to those willing to become owners.

“A unique cultural, heritage and environmental wealth”

Mostly located on the west side of Ireland, some of these islands are unknown to moviegoers. Banshees of Inisher , was nominated for an Oscar. If their landscapes are staggering, these small landmasses are for the most part completely cut off from the rest of the peninsula.

To be eligible for these grants, certain conditions must be met. Firstly, it is necessary to purchase a property that is targeted by the Irish government and has not been occupied for two years. Because the grant can only be used to renovate these structures. You must live there or rent. “The goal of this policy is to ensure that sustainable and vibrant communities can continue to live – and thrive – on offshore islands for many years to come.”Underlines the Govt on his site.

The last condition, and not the least, is the need to obtain the right to stay in the country. A residence permit is not required to acquire a property, however, it is required for those wishing to reside permanently on these islands. “Our ambition is for visitors to continue to discover and appreciate the unique culture, heritage and environmental richness that the islands have to offer”The Irish government believes.