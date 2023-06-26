Belgium was outside the barriers. So Julianne Bomko agreed to run.

The must-see runner was in lane 2, and it was hard to miss: Julien Bomko of Belgium was a head taller and heavier than any other woman in the second heat of the 100-meter hurdles.

Boumkwo competes regularly in track and field — shot put, hammer throw and discus — but on Saturday at the European Team Championships in Krakow, Poland, Belgium needed a hurdler. no barrier.

The two brought into the meet are injured, and if Belgium doesn’t send a runner to the starting line in the 100 hurdles, her team will be disqualified.