Best Black Friday deals to buy: The 12 best deals you can shop now

Best Buy is going all out this year for Black Friday to compete with Amazon’s Black Friday deals, and we’re seeing plenty of great deals across the board, whether you want a laptop, a vacuum, or a fitness tracker. Of course, there are plenty of deals to snag, so we’ve done our best to round up some of our favorites below so you don’t have to. We’ll also be updating this page as more and better offers come in, so be sure to check back regularly. Also be sure to check out Walmart’s Black Friday sale, as they’re also going all out in hopes of competing with Amazon.

The 3 best Black Friday deals to buy

the The Google Nest Hub is in a weird territory, where it’s hard to recommend at full price, but it’s on sale, and it’s a great companion whether in the kitchen, bedroom, or wherever you spend a lot of time. For example, the 7-inch screen runs at a resolution of 1024 x 600, which isn’t great for watching shows or movies continuously, but if you’re cooking or cleaning, it’s nice to have something. Likewise, it’s a perfect bedside alarm clock that gives you a lot of information, and while the speakers aren’t great for listening to music, they’re good for notifications and things like that, so it’s a great little device for general use.

Fitbit Sense 2 – $200, was $250

Fitbit was one of the first companies to launch a fitness tracking watch, and since being acquired by Google, the company has gone all out. One great example is Fitbit Sense 2, an amazingly powerful smartwatch that’s perfect for helping you on your fitness journey. It has a full suite of sensors that detect everything from heart rate to stress, so you get a better overall view of your health. However, it is important to note that many advanced features are locked behind the subscription that will cost you $10 per month.

50-inch Insignia F30 Series – $200, was $300

If you’re not familiar with Insignia, the Best Buy brand focuses on budget products, like the F30 Series TV. However, it’s still a great TV, especially since you get 4K at such cheap prices. It also supports HDR10 and is built on top of the Fire TV ecosystem, so it’s great for those already in the Amazon ecosystem.

TCL Q5 Q-Class 64-inch – $400, was $600

If you want a great TV on a budget for watching sports, this Q Series supports HLG, the HDR standard used by broadcasters, especially in sports. Besides, you get support for HDR10+ and a QLED panel, which is an upgrade from the typical LED panel and will make you feel like you’re in the action. Everything runs on Google TV, so you can control everything from your phone, which is great if you’re already subscribed to the Google ecosystem.

Samsung TU690T 75-inch – $560, was $750

Although the TU690T doesn’t have HLG, it is a much larger 75-incher, and since HLG isn’t widely supported, getting a larger screen might be better. And if you’re not a sports fan, you’ll be happy to know that it supports HDR10+ so you can watch your shows or movies with much higher contrast and image resolution. The TU690T can also do a little 4K upscaling, so you can watch your old content without seeing an overly grainy picture at 1080p. However, be aware that the quality of the upgrade varies depending on the source material.

LG UR7800 Series 86-inch – $900, was $1,250

There are very few things as great as a big-screen TV, and the LG UR7800 is one of the largest at 86 inches, and it’s impressive to see it for under $1,000. It has an advanced α5 AI Gen6 processor, which not only helps with overall picture quality but also manages upscaling, although, like the previous TV, quality varies widely depending on the source material. On the other hand, if you don’t plan on watching a lot of older content, more modern content will be supported with HDR10 and HLG, as well as the webOS TV smart TV platform, which gives you access to all the streaming apps you could ever want.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad 3i – $280, was $500

Budget-friendly touchscreen laptops aren’t very common, but it’s always good to see something like the Lenovo Ideapad 3i on sale because it gives you a great laptop at an affordable price. The 15.6-inch FHD display is ideal for streaming content and everyday use, while the mid-range Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor will handle most productivity tasks without too many issues. The 8GB of memory is a little on the lower side, although that’s to be expected at this price range, and the same goes for the 256GB of storage, but overall, the specs are great.

HP Victus 15 – $550, was $800

while Gaming laptops are generally quite expensive, and we’ve seen plenty of budget-friendly configurations in the past few years, including the HP Victus 15. While the RTX 2050 that powers the Victus 15 isn’t that powerful and will mostly handle standalone hardware and non-performance gaming Official and free, it’s still a discrete GPU, which is more than a lot of other laptops in this range. Fortunately, the mid-range AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor is versatile and suitable for school and everyday use, although we would have liked to see a bit more than 8GB of DDR5 RAM.

Apple MacBook Air 15 M2 – $1,049, was $1,299

The M2 MacBook Air 15 is a laptop that needs no introduction, especially since the MacBook Air 13 is one of the most popular laptops, especially when it comes to battery life. Fortunately, Apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree, and the MacBook Air 15 is great too, with Apple’s M2 chip, one of its most powerful. It has a larger 15-inch Retina display that runs at a resolution of 2880 x 1864, and its battery life will last about 16 to 17 hours, which is a little less than the MacBook Air 13, but not by much.

Best Buy Black Friday Deals on Appliances

Shark Pet Cordless Vacuum – $200, was $260

Cordless vacuum cleaners can help a lot when it comes to speed and convenience, although sometimes their biggest problem can be that they don’t have enough storage space. Fortunately, this Shark cordless vacuum has a larger dust cup, and as the name suggests, it’s great for pets and pet hair. It also has some great convenience features, like an LED headlight to see debris and dirt easier, the ability to function as a hand vacuum, and a 40-minute run time, which may not sound like a lot, but it’s great for budget cordless use. broom.

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle – $300, was $600

If you’re looking for a great home security package, this bundle gives you three of them The Arlo Pro 4s are great, especially at such a big discount. It has 2K resolution for better viewing, surprisingly good night vision, and floodlights help. The package includes the cameras, four batteries, and a charger so you don’t have to stop working with these cameras while they’re charging. You can also set things like alert zones and different types of notifications.

iRobot Roomba i7+ — $500, was $900

Cleaning your house can be stressful, especially if you’re regularly exposed to a lot of dust and other types of debris. Fortunately, there are plenty of great robot vacuum deals you can take advantage of, like the iRobot Roomba i7+, which can also vacuum itself and gives you 60 days of self-emptying. It’s also pretty smart, learning your schedule and the dirtiest places in the house, so it can always clean at peak efficiency, although you can always schedule exactly when and where to clean, so you always have complete control.

Why do Best Buy’s Black Friday deals even exist?

Many retailers, including Best Buy, have decided to make the entire month of November a Black Friday sale. This means you don’t necessarily have to wait until the actual Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday to take advantage of them early Black Friday offers.

Need a membership to shop Best Buy’s Black Friday deals?

Yes and no. For the most part, there will be plenty of deals throughout the rest of the month that can be considered Black Friday deals that should be available to everyone. However, you may find some deals only exist for those with a domain My Best Buy Plus or Total membership or membership will offer additional discounts on top of the discount already mentioned. Either way, having a membership is sure to help you get the best deals, so you should get one if you can, especially if you plan on getting a lot of stuff from Best Buy.

Since Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are the entire month of November, there’s not much point in waiting until Cyber ​​Monday, especially since you’ll likely only find leftover inventory on Cyber ​​Monday rather than actual deals made specifically for Black Friday. . We’re also already seeing a lot of great deals that have products discounted to all-time lows, and we’re unlikely to see them drop on Cyber ​​Monday, if they’re discounted at all.

