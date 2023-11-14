The fourth Galaxy S22 One UI 6 beta update has been released with stability improvements

Samsung has released a new One UI 6.0 beta update for the Galaxy S22 series, as promised. Yes, the fact that the beta update has now been released means that the recently published One UI 6 roadmap for Galaxy devices was inaccurate, as according to that roadmap, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are scheduled to receive the stable build of Android 14 this year. the week.

But the wait for this stable update will be a little longer. Right now, those who have the One UI 6 beta firmware on their Galaxy S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra can download the fourth beta update. that it Only available in Korea at the momentBut we expect other countries to get it in the next day or two.

In Korea, the changelog for the fourth update indicates improved software stability, similar to the third beta. But the changelog for the third beta was a little more detailed when it was released in other markets, so it’s possible that the fourth beta update also contains more than the Korean changelog allows.

The new Galaxy S22 beta, which comes with the firmware release ZWK7It also has compatibility issues with some Korean banking apps (this is a known issue that existed in previous beta versions as well). It includes the November 2023 security patch, and you can download it from the website Settings » Software Update menu on your phone.