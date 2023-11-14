Nothing The Phone (2) gets its own iMessage app

iMessage for Android is a dream for many, but Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Chats are trying to make it a reality.

The Nothing Chats app will launch for the Nothing Phone (2) and, quite simply, will support iMessage conversations on the company’s flagship Android platform. It’s a first, as other iMessage clients for Android have always been developed by third parties and not distributed by the brand itself.

nothing He explains:

Nothing Chats is an app developed in partnership with Sunbird that allows you to message other users via blue bubbles. We are currently in beta, which means more features and improvements are coming in the future. Stay informed by subscribing to receive updates.

However, there is nothing in the iMessage app that is still unofficial. Nothing for Chats will be powered by Sunbird, an iMessage client that launched last year to a level of skepticism, but has been running for several months now and has amassed more than 10,000 downloads on Play Store.

In the FAQ set, nothing says that setting up this app with iMessage will require signing in with your Apple ID, and it says that chats retain end-to-end encryption. Privacy details comply with Sunbird Privacy Policy.

The video below, hosted by Nothing CEO Carl Pei, also touches on the app and explains that at launch it will support both one-on-one chats and group messaging as well as typing indicators, full-size media sharing, and voice notes. However, read receipts, message reactions, and message replies will not be available at launch and will be “coming soon.”

In addition to iMessage, Nothing Chats will also support RCS messaging on the phone (2), and the app will be available in the US, UK, and EU.

The app will be available on November 17, but there is no information on whether it will be available to owners of the phone (1). It is also unclear whether nothing will subsequently create this application directly in the system. Although this is an official offering from Nothing, users will only be able to get it from the Play Store.

