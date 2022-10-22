Beyoncé fans criticize Kelis for being crazier about sample than playing poetry

Beyonce Fans are angry at Kilis To not be bothered by two foreign women playing with her hair as when she flipped her cap on Bay she was allegedly using her music without permission.

Last Twitter quarrels It’s going on now… Beyhive is seriously expressing their displeasure over a video posted by the “Milkshake” singer showing her feeling her braids by two women in Singapore, where Kellys appears to be visiting at the moment.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram Media.

The clip shows Kellys sitting at an outdoor table with a girlfriend, filming, when these two girls start foreplay and feel her braids…without notice or permission.

Kelis is surprised but rolls over with her, plays with her hair in return, and kind of lets them get in their way – they seem pretty fascinated by her. While she looks confused, Kellys doesn’t seem to be all that excited about the awkward showdown… the funnier.

I wish Kelis would yell at Asian women like she yelled at Beyoncé – Art Person (ARTBYVENUS) October 21 2022

Tweet embed

This is where Beyoncé Stans jumps in…reprimanding her for not showing as much enthusiasm to these women as she did to Bey’s sample on “Power” from her new album…which used part of Kelis’ hit song, presumably without being sanitized Right.

You will remember, it was Kelis Very public with her displeasure on top of that. She called him disrespectful/ignorant… and suggested that Pai was someone in the business world with no soul or integrity. It was rough, but it worked – because Beyoncé grabbed the sample and eventually reworked the song… only One of the many problems She had it with an offering at the time. See also Ann Heck's son mourns his mother: 'We lost a bright light'

Now, in light of Kelis’ recent news…some say Kelis is “everything bark, no bite” – among other comments – suggesting that this is objectively unacceptable, and that she picks and chooses when to get angry. …and you might have a problem with Beyoncé specifically.