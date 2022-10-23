Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ makes a record-breaking start in the US – Billboard

Taylor Swift‘s midnight It made a record-breaking start in the United States after its first day of release.

According to Luminate’s initial reports, the album, released on October 21, sold over 800,000 copies in the United States during its first day across all available formats (digital multi-album downloads, CDs, vinyl and cassette variants). It already recorded the biggest sales week of any album since 2017, the best-selling album of 2022 to date, and it set a modern-day record for vinyl album sales for one week.

2022 Best-Selling Album One Day After: midnight“The initial sales total actually makes it the best-selling album of 2022 to date. Previously, it was the best-selling album of 2022, YTD. Harry Stiles” Harry’s housewith 620,000 copies sold during the week ending October 13.

Supposed to midnightThe sales number will increase in the coming days, as tracking week ends on Thursday, October 27. The group’s final sales number is expected to be announced on Sunday, October 30, along with an anticipated major debut on multiple metrics 200 . plate Album Chart (dated November 4th). if midnight Debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, it will represent Swift’s 11th chart-topping effort.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States based on multimeter consumption as measured in album equivalent units, aggregated by Luminate. Units consist of album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming albums equivalent (SEA). Each unit equals 1 album sale, 10 single tracks sold from an album, 3,750 ad supported or 1,250 on-demand official/subscription sounds generated by songs from an album. for all graph newsletterFollow @Billboard and billboardcharts on Twitter and Instagram.

News of the album’s initial and equivalent broadcast activity, as provided by Luminate, will be reported in the coming days.

Biggest selling week of any album since Swift reputation In 2017: In just one day of sale, midnight Records biggest sales week of any album in the US since Swift reputation for the first time With 1.216 million copies sold in the first week (ending November 16, 2017).

reputation It was also the last album to sell over a million copies in one week in the US, a feat that has become increasingly difficult to achieve in recent years as consumers transition to consuming music through streaming services. (Annual US album sales decreased every year from 2012-2020.)

Since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991, there have only been 23 instances—through 21 different albums—where an album has sold at least 1 million copies in a single week. one of those albums, Adele‘s 25Over a million were sold in three separate weeks.

Vinyl Sales Record in Modern Times: additional, midnight It easily breaks the modern-day record for one-week vinyl albums sales in the United States, with over 400,000 copies sold to date. This is the biggest week for a vinyl album since Luminate began tracking music sales in 1991. It has surpassed a previous high set earlier this year, when Harry’s house for the first time with 182,000 copies of vinyl (week ending May 26, 2021).

midnightGross preliminary sales numbers include any album pre-orders that were fulfilled to a customer through October 21, as well as traditional in-store sales generated on release day.

midnight It arrived after months of pre-promotion and pre-orders – and its initial sales figure is boosted by a range of releases and variants available for the album.

midnight Available for purchase on Standard Digital Album (Clean & Candid), iTunes Exclusive Edition with Bonus Track (Clean & Candid), four Standard CD releases (each with a different cover, Clean & Candid), four LP vinyl versions (each with a different cover and color vinyl) and tape cassette.

Target is also selling an exclusive version of the album “Lavender” on CD and color vinyl LP, with three additional tracks on CD.

Additionally, in the weeks leading up to the release, Swift’s Webstore sold pre-orders for signed copies of the four standard CD albums and four standard vinyl LPs. midnight Also available in a deluxe set bundled with an album CD release and Swift-branded T-shirt, exclusively for Capital One cardholders.

three hours later midnight Upon its arrival, Swift released a deluxe version of the album with seven additional songs (20 tracks total) for streaming services and digital retailers (with the latest release including a digital note book).