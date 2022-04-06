Biden news today: President jokes about ‘good old days’ with Obama as he pauses student loan debt for the sixth time

Obama jokingly calls Biden ‘Vice President’ upon his return to the White House
Barack Obama visited the White House on Tuesday in his first public event at the Executive Palace since leaving office. Join the celebration of the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, as Joe Biden announced changes to the health care program that could make up to 200,000 uninsured Americans eligible for new coverage.
The visit has many Democrats hoping that Mr. Biden can take advantage of the still-high approval rating of his former boss among the Democrats’ base. Biden has recently struggled to raise his poor standing in the polls, and there are serious concerns that apathy and disillusionment among Democratic voters may give Republicans a chance in this year’s midterm elections. To win the midterms, Obama says, Democrats have a story to tell, “they just have to tell it.”
Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted yesterday 11-11 to nominate Justice Kitangi Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. The result would not prevent Jackson’s nomination from progressing to the Senate floor; It appears she has already had the support of 53 senators, with Republicans Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney all breaking ranks to support her.
The mood on Capitol Hill
Rep. Dan Keldy summed up the mood on Capitol Hill to PoliticoSarah Ferris:
Oliver O’ConnellApril 6, 2022 01:15
The Capitol Police arrested the fox that attacked the deputy
US Capitol Police She arrested a fox suspected of biting a congressman on the leg.
Police divided the animal after warning politicians and employees Capitol Hill To be on the lookout for “Aggressive Encounters with Foxes”.
Graeme Massey reports on one of the most unexpected stories to be released today in DC.
Here’s an exclusive look at his suit from Punchbowl News:
Oliver O’ConnellApril 6, 2022 01:00
Obama tells Democrats how to win midterm elections
Former President Barack Obama had a simple message for Democrats who worry about losing their majority in the 2022 midterm elections:
“We have a story to tell, we just have to tell it,” he said in response to NBC News’ Peter Alexander.
The former president received a standing ovation upon returning to the White House for the first time since leaving the Oval Office in 2017 to celebrate the twelfth anniversary of the passage of his health care bill, the Medicare Act, which earned him the nickname Obamacare in the press.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Oliver O’ConnellApril 6, 2022 00:15
The White House says the Russian financial system is close to default
Justin Vallejo has the latest.
Oliver O’ConnellApril 5, 2022, 23:30
Votes: Kitangi Brown Jackson’s most ridiculous question
Andrew Feinberg takes a look at the most ridiculous questions posed to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson during her confirmation hearings, including: “Do you think we should catch and jail the killers more or less?”
Oliver O’ConnellApril 5, 2022 22:50
Biden confirms nomination of Admiral Linda Fagan to lead the Coast Guard
“I am honored to nominate Admiral Linda Fagan as Commander of the United States Coast Guard. Her leadership and integrity are second to none. If confirmed, Admiral Fagan will be the first woman in history to serve as a commander and the first woman to serve as a service chief,” said President Joe Biden.
“My administration is committed to seeing more qualified women at the highest levels of leadership and to making sure that women can succeed and thrive throughout their military careers.”
Oliver O’ConnellApril 5, 2022 22:20
Voices: Obama is back in the White House with Biden, but is it enough?
The boys are back together at the White House this week, ostensibly to celebrate and extend the Affordable Care Act — but perhaps also for another reason in mind, Holly Baxter writes.
Oliver O’ConnellApril 5 2022 22:00
Ted Cruz criticized for saying Biden started the war in Ukraine
Texas Senator Ted Cruz Assign unfounded blame RussiaInvade Ukraine to the president Joe Biden Monday as the Trump-aligned part of the Republican Party continues to insist on the former president Donald Trumpwho enjoyed a famously warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir PutinHe would have prevented war.
Mr. Cruz made these comments on Monday evening Fox Newstalking with network Sean Hannity.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Oliver O’ConnellApril 5, 2022 21:45
More on Russia from the White House
Ms. Psaki reiterates that the United States does not seek “regime change” in Moscow, but adds that Putin is a war criminal and his crimes should be considered by the international system as a “pariah” in the world.
She was also asked why there was no “kinetic” or military response to Putin’s war crimes in Ukraine. She explained, once again, that President Biden is acting in the best interests of the United States, and “this is not going to war with Russia.”
Oliver O’ConnellApril 5, 2022 21:27
Psaki bat away Hunter Biden question
Ms. Psaki was asked if President Biden would support the appointment of a special counsel to investigate his son Hunter. Emphasizes the independence of the Ministry of Justice.
She was also asked if it was still true that the president had not had any talks with Hunter Biden about his business deals abroad.
Oliver O’ConnellApril 5, 2022 21:22
“Beer buff. Devoted pop culture scholar. Coffee ninja. Evil zombie fan. Organizer.”
More Stories
Denmark, Sweden and Italy expel Russian diplomats over allegations of war crimes
Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine
US seizes billionaire Veskelberg’s yacht under Russia sanctions pressure