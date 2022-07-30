Biden Partially Building a Border Wall Despite Trump’s Blows Is Just an ‘Election Year Gimmick’: Bigs

the newYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden will build an oath from the border wall in Yuma, Arizona, despite a campaign pledge not to add “another foot of the wall…in my administration” — in what an Arizona lawmaker said was an effort by the White House to show their interest in the open borders they originally created.

Representative Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, told Hannity Friday that Biden is involved. Midterm elections ‘symbolic’ By adding a few hundred feet and possibly claiming he is doing something about the crisis at the border.

“The Morelos Dam gets a lot of traffic, but it’s an election year symbol for them. That’s it,” he said, referring to a structure not far from where Arizona, California and Mexico meet near Los Algondons, Baja.

However, Bigs predicted that if the wall was built near the dam, many of the estimated 1,000 illegal immigrants per day who flock to Yuma would simply cross into the Kokoba Indian Reservation.

“So you can close the Morelos Dam. You might block maybe 100 or so [migrants] in a day. And then people will come down to Cocopah Reservation. So they’re not really going to get much done.”

Biden and the Democrats will do it Lawmaker Gilbert reiterated, however, that he used the “distinguished” construction as an attempt to claim that they were serious about the crises of illegal immigration.

As host Sean Hannity pointed out, the White House has yet to take that tact, instead wrestling with reporters over definitions, with spokeswoman Karen Jean-Pierre responding to a question from Peter Dossey of Fox by saying Biden is not “finishing the wall” but “cleaning up the mess.” — when Doocy referred to the Biden pledge mentioned above.

Hannity also noted that a Biden spokeswoman once invoked the Mexican currency to criticize Donald Trump as xenophobic over the project:

“Where’s the peso for your fanatic’s wall?” I once tweeted about then-President Trump.