Bills vs. Eagles highlights, news, spoilers and live updates

The Eagles have the best record in football. Could the Bills give them a serious challenge? (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (News agency)

The Buffalo Bills finally got back on track last week. They beat the New York Jets 22-6 and snapped a two-game losing streak. They didn’t make it all the way back, but they were competent.

But now they face the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles’ 9-1 record is the best in football. Six days ago, they beat the Kansas City Chiefs, the same team that beat them in the Super Bowl nine months earlier. They had to fight their way through with grit, gumption and a lot of ugly but successful plays.

But perhaps one thing stood out for the Bills during the Eagles-Chiefs’ epic game last week: Philly, while solid, was far from perfect. Their defense is a terrifying hydra, but their offensive line has had a lot of problems. QB Jalen Hurts was sacked five times in the first half, and had an interception in the end zone. If players like WR AJ Brown and RB D’Andre Swift are restricted, Hurts usually has to secure the ball and run it forward himself.

Eagles are beatable. But if the Bills have shown one thing consistently this season, it’s that they are more beatable — and sometimes even help the opposing team by beating themselves.

Which team will emerge victorious? Follow along as Yahoo Sports delivers the latest news, scores and highlights from the NFL’s late Week 12 slate.