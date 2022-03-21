Blue Origin announces the replacement of Pete Davidson for its upcoming space tourism mission

The company announced Monday that it will replace Davidson with the chief engineer of its semi-orbital rocket, Gary Lay.

Since then, Blue Origin has made headlines for publishing other well-known names on two consecutive flights, including the Star Trek star. William Shatner And good morning host America Michael Strahan

Blue Origin’s goal is to make these suborbital spaceflights a mainstay of pop culture, giving invited guests – who were hitherto mostly celebrities – a 10-minute supersonic entertainment flight – and anyone else who could afford it.

Prior to this month’s flight, Blue Origin passengers will spend a few days training at Blue Origin’s facilities in West Texas prior to flight day, where they will board the New Shepard crew capsule atop the rocket. After takeoff, the missile will exceed the speed of sound, and will separate from the capsule near the top of its flight path. As the booster rocket returns toward Earth for an upright landing, the manned capsule will continue to rise higher into the atmosphere to more than 60 miles above the surface where the blackness of space is visible and the capsule’s windows will provide panoramic views of Earth.

As gravity begins to pull the capsule back toward the ground, occupants will once again experience intense G forces before deploying sets of parachutes to slow the vehicle. Then it will descend at less than 20 mph in the Texas desert.

Since flights are sub-orbital – meaning they don’t generate enough speed or take the correct trajectory to avoid instantaneous erosion downward by Earth’s gravity – the entire flight will only take about 10 minutes.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect the correct spelling of the name Gary Lai.