Blue Protocol adds PS5 and Xbox Series versions, launching in the second half of 2023 worldwide

Publishers Amazon games And the Bandai Namco Online You will release Free to play multiplayer Online Action RPG blue protocol for Playstation 5And the Xbox seriesAnd the computer Across steam Worldwide in the second half of 2023, companies announce. A closed beta test run for PC will take place in the first half of 2023.

Here is an overview of the game, via Official Website:

Developed by Bandai Namco Online and Bandai Namco Studios It is published by Amazon Games. blue protocol It is a free-to-play online multiplayer action RPG Where you become the hero of your own sci-fi fantasy venture. Explore the beautiful and dangerous world of Regnas in an immersive multiplayer experience with deep character customization and a jobAction packed.

A vast world and an immersive adventure

You are on a mission to uncover the truth about your origins. On your travels, you meet people from many worlds and make new friends with whom you share your adventures. In the end, you find yourself facing an inevitable fate that will determine the fate of the planet Regnas. The excessive use of technology has created a distortion of space-time, which will eventually engulf Regnas’ planet and cause its destruction. To change this fate, you and your friends must travel to an unknown world in search of the truth and solution.

Learn more about the vast world of Regnas on the World page, and take a look at the immersive adventure experience on the Story page.

Action-packed combat

It doesn’t matter if you are a beginner or an advanced player, the action-based combat system features customizable controls and is able to match any play style. Your class depends on the weapons you choose, allowing you to adapt to challenges without changing your character. converts Between five different classes, each with unique skills that add damage multipliers, healing and elemental effects that can be modified and leveled. Equip combinations of skills, modifiers, and summon Echoes – mystical creatures drawn from the power of the planet that enhance your abilities or aid you in battle – to create a custom hero that fits your playstyle.

Learn about blue protocolIts classes, such as the twin-axe-wielding Twin Striker and the element-manipulating Spell Weaver, are in the “Classes” section of play page.

Deep customization

Your personality is an integral part of it blue protocol. to improve Your adventure by enjoying full character and combat customization. Control how your character looks with custom facial features, hairstyles, outfits and accessories, and express their personality with gestures and dances to create a real character actor for you in the game. Explore the vast world with a variety of mounts and craft custom weapons and equipment for a truly unique experience.

Multiplayer adventure

Work together as a team with other players to tackle quests, battle bosses, and engage in massive online raids against towering monsters. There are three options when entering any dungeon, raid, or mission – Solo, Matchmaking, and Recruit Party. Solo allows players to do this on their own. Matchmaking randomly pairs you with available players of the same level. Recruiting parties allows you to browse parties facing the same challenge. If you choose to go it alone, don’t neglect to offer assistance to someone in the same area, for additional rewards. If you decide to make a more formal makeover, you can expect additional damage and added bonuses, such as HP regen. In addition, players on the periphery collect some items dropped by enemies, making it easier to complete some missions and adventure board challenges.