December 29, 2023

Boeing urges inspection of 737 MAX planes for 'possible bolt looseness'

Cheryl Riley December 28, 2023 2 min read

The Boeing 737 MAX is on display at the Farnborough International Airshow, in Farnborough, Britain, July 20, 2022.

Peter Chibura | Reuters

Boeing is urging airlines to inspect its 737 Max planes for a “possible loose bolt” in the rudder control system, the latest quality issue to affect the manufacturer's best-selling jet.

The company recommended the inspections after an international operator “discovered a bolt with a missing nut while performing routine maintenance on a mechanism in the rudder control linkage,” the FAA said in a statement Thursday. “The company discovered an additional aircraft that had not been delivered with a nut that had not been tightened properly.”

