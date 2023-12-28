Boeing urges inspection of 737 MAX planes for 'possible bolt looseness'

Boeing said inspections will take about two hours per aircraft, and all new 737 MAX aircraft will undergo inspection before being delivered to customers.

“The identified issue with the identified aircraft has been remedied,” Boeing said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that operators inspect their 737 MAX aircraft and report any findings to us.

Boeing shares fell more than 1% in afternoon trading.

Alaska Airlines plans to begin inspections Thursday. The company expects to be completed in the first half of January, a company spokeswoman said. “We do not expect any practical impact as a result of this,” she said.

A spokeswoman for United Airlines, one of the largest 737 MAX customers, said the company does not anticipate any impact on its operations as a result of the issue.

